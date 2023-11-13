Where to get InnBeauty Project x Poppi Soda-inspired Lip Oils? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Known for their exciting lip formulations, InnBeauty Project has teamed up with popular prebiotic soda brand Poppi to introduce two limited edition soda-inspired lip oils.

The lip oil duo is called the Sips and Lips Duo, featuring Raspberry Rose, which is Popppi’s signature flavor and Cranberry Fuzz, which is a brand new edition by Poppi just in time for the holiday season.

Raspberry Rose Glaze has the perfect tint to match Poppi’s famous floral soda color and Cranberry Fizz Glaze features a merry red tint.

The InnBeauty Project x Poppi exclusive lip oils are available on Sephora and the brand’s official website. The lip Sips and Lips Duo retails are a steal-deal price of $34 inclusive of both new, refreshing lip oil flavours.

InnBeauty Project x Poppi Soda-inspired Lip Oils are naturally flavored and cruelty-free

The InnBeauty Project x Poppi lip oil duo is infused with Jojoba Oil that conditions and nourishes the lips. It also contains Pomegranate Extract that gently exfoliates the lips, and Plan Derived Plumping Complex that offers gentle plumping of the lips.

Additionally, the Sips and Lips Duo is naturally flavoured and sweetened with stevia. It is 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, ticking off all the boxes of a safe, flavorful, and tinted lip oil that most beauty enthusiasts seek.

InnBeauty Project creates skincare products that make one feel unstoppable. With two female founders, who have spent their careers working in beauty and formulation for top companies, the brand develops each product with a unique blend of clinically effective ingredients addressing skin concerns from every angle.

The InnBeauty Project website mentions:

“You can trust that we will deliver the highest efficacy formulas and elevated textures at an un-matched value.”

Calling the Sips and Lips duo "a match made in TikTok heaven", InnBeauty Project's product description of the lip oils states:

"Your lips will be soft, moisturized, and ready to sip your fave soda all night long. It’s the biggest slay of the season!"

Apart from the newly launched Sips and Lips Duo, the brand features a collection of best-selling lip formulations and skincare products. These include:

Latte Makeup Kit ($69):

Perfect for the trending fall makeup look, the Latte Makeup Kit is the perfect way to get a bronzed, warm look with four products and a free makeup bag. The kit consists of the brand’s face glaze, face glaze bronze, cookie glaze lip oil, and piña colada glaze lip oil.

Holiday Heroes Bundle ($79):

This bundle features three of InnBeauty Project’s best-selling skincare heroes in a single bundle. The products offer brighter, firmer, and even-looking skin with regular use.

It consists of a slushy serum moisturizer, bright and tight eye cream, green machine Vitamin C serum, and a free limited edition Teddy bag.

Firm and Glow ($94):

A dream bundle for beauty enthusiasts, the Firm and Glow consists of 2 best-selling products that deliver smoother, brighter, and firmer-looking skin.

The 10+10 and Retinol Remix products work perfectly together and help minimize side effects caused due to retinol use.

The newly launched InnBeauty Project x Poppi Soda-inspired Lip Oils retail for $34 on the brand's official website as the Sips and Lips Duo features two delicious smelling and tasting lip oils with a subtle tint.