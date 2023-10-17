Where to get Revolution Beauty’s DC Super-Villain-Inspired Makeup Collection? Price, products, and more details explored 

Revolution Beauty’s latest collection is in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discover Global Consumer Products. DC supervillains Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have inspired the makeup collection, which features 15 products. These include bold lip shades to fierce eye shadows, and everything one needs to achieve a devious supervillain look.

President of Revolution Beauty USA, Sara Staniford, commented on the brand’s DC supervillain-inspired makeup collection:

"The fictional city of Gotham and the villains that reside within have been globally recognized and beloved by fans worldwide for decades. We are proud to bring these characters to beauty enthusiasts and give consumers the opportunity to join forces through cosmetic creation."

The DC x Revolution SuperVillian Bundle makeup collection is available for purchase in-store and online at Walmart and the Revolution Beauty portal, retailing for $55.

Gotham City Comic Palette and more: DC x Revolution Beauty SuperVillian Bundle explored

The DC x Revolution collection is a DC lover’s makeup paradise featuring daring and rebellious skus from Poison Ivy Brow and Lash Mascara to Dangerous Red Harley Quinn Lip Kit.

Revolution Beauty aims to transport its consumers to Gotham City in celebration of Halloween, with these intense pigments and long-lasting formulas accompanied by animated designs on the packaging.

An ode to the rebellious and rule-breaking anti-hero duo of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, the DC x Revolution SuperVillian Bundle consists of:

Gotham City Comic Palette

The Gotham City Comic Palette features 20 pans inspired by DC’s favourite supervillains, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. This extensive palette opens in the centre, revealing 10 shades showcasing botanical beauty with verdant shimmer shades like Greenery and Aloe as an ode to Poison Ivy.

Harley Quinn inspires the other 10 shades, which feature bold matte shades like People Like Us and Die Laughing.

The palette consists of two mirrors on each side to ace fierce makeup looks on the go.

Gotham City Cosmetic Bag

A bag to store all the DC supervillain-inspired goodies, the Gotham City Cosmetics bag has Poison Ivy on one side and Harley Quinn on the other.

The makeup bag is made of smooth black and green material, making it easy to wipe and clean. Moreover, it is finished with a golden zipper that adds a fancy touch to this makeup pouch.

Ideal for conveniently storing makeup items, one can use this bag to carry their favourite makeup products on vacation or in their handbag for regular use as well.

Dynamic Duo Dual-Ended Eyeliners

These dual-ended eyeliners featured creamy kohl shades in green and black for fans of Poison Ivy and shades of pink and blue for fans of Harley Quinn. One can use these to add a pop of color along the waterline or to create a sultry winged eyeliner.

These dual-ended eyeliners beautifully complement the shades of the DC x Revolution eyeshadow palettes.

Gotham City Duo Water Activated Palette

Ideal for the ultimate Halloween glam and beyond, this six-shade palette has shades that pack a punch by adding water for application. It has a unique water-activated formula wherein one can use their chosen brush and swipe along the liner shade to watch the pigment glide effortlessly onto the skin.

Poison Ivy Brush Set

The Poison Ivy Brush Set will improve the Halloween makeup application as it features four brushes to blend and buff shades from the highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes.

The brush set features:

One fluffy blending brush

One pointed blending brush

One flat crease brush

And one fine paintbrush

The makeup bundle also features lip kits in Lucky Kiss and Dangerous Red shades, featuring a lip liner and gloss duo.

This DC Supervillain-inspired makeup collection by Revolution Beauty will be available across 3,583 Walmart stores in the U.S., Walmart’s online portal, and on Revolution Beauty’s official website.

The DC x Revolution SuperVillain bundle features vegan and cruelty-free formulations and retails for $55. The beauty brand has collaborated with multiple movie and TV show features such as Shrek, Willy Wonka, Monsters University, etc.