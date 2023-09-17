The Lottie London x The Vampire Diaries Love Sucks collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With Halloween around the corner, Lottie London comes bearing treats for fans of The Vampire Diaries with their Lottie London x The Vampire Diaries Love Sucks makeup collection. Half a decade has passed since the final episode of the supernatural teen drama aired, yet fans of the series haven’t gotten over their love for the Salvatore brothers.

A limited-edition collection, the Lottie London x The Vampire Diaries Love Sucks makeup collection launched on September 12, 2023, and consists of cleverly named makeup sets, including eyeshadow palettes, mascara, lip tints, and much more.

Blood Drip Lip Tint to Team Stefan Eyeshadow Palette: Lottie London x The Vampire Diaries Love Sucks collection explored

The beauty brand’s TVD collection is a makeup lover’s ticket to achieving the mysterious Halloween look, given the products have supernatural color-changing elements. The makeup collection is divided into The Vampire Diaries x Team Stefan bundle and The Vampire Diaries x Team Damon bundle, and consists of varied products.

1) Team Stefan Eyeshadow Palette

This palette consists of a mix of foil-like metallic shades and buttery mattes, along with high-impact glitter finishes. Easy to apply, the shades of the Team Stefan eyeshadow palette are formulated to pop on all skin tones with a highly pigmented formula that blends easily. Retailing for $11.98, the palette is perfect for creating vampire-inspired looks.

2) Superfake Mascara

Lottie London has duped their best-selling Superfake Mascara and added a thrilling twist. The limited edition Vampire Diaries mascara lengthen lashes with an ultra-lengthening formulation, which serves a spooky length for upto 12 hours. This vegan mascara with a super precise brush for application is priced at $9.98.

3) Team Damon Eyeshadow Palette

This nine-shade eyeshadow palette features similar buttery mattes, foil-like metallic and glittery shades, except the shades are darker than the Team Stefan palette. This palette featuring reds, blues, and taupes retails for $11.98.

4) Blood Drip Lip Tint in the shade Bitten and Witches

Claimed as a ‘love at first bite’ product, this hybrid lip formulation lightly tints the lips and offers the shine and moisture of a lip oil. The blood drip lip tint delivers long-lasting color with a non-drying, hydrating formula consisting of jojoba oil. Ideal to achieve The Vampire Diaries inspired Halloween looks, the lip tint is available in two shades and retails for $7.98.

5) pH Lip and Cheek Stick

Apart from a mindblowing and creative The Vampire Diaries makeup collection, Lottie London has managed to ace formulations as well. This pH colour changing lip and cheek stick transforms from a spooky black to a stunning shade of pink that complements one's natural skin tone.

A creamy formulation with a dewy finish, it adds an instant flush of colour and features a sheer-to-buildable formula. Retailing for $9.98, this lip and cheek stick comes in a twist tube for easy application.

6) Cheeky Kiss Lip and Cheek Stick in the shades Siren and Spell

Retailing for $7.98, Cheeky Kiss is a long-lasting lip and cheek color with a creamy, moisturizing finish. It is infused with nourishing ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and Jojoba Oil to hydrate the lips and cheeks while adding a pop of color.

7) All Over Highlighter in the shade Vampire Skin

The ideal Halloween highlighter, this product features a unique gel to power an ultra-fine shimmer formula. The highlighter comes in a universally flattering rose gold shade and helps one get the vampire glow. It retails for $11.98.

8) Silver Eye Gloss

Perfect for adding shine to Halloween looks, this innovative eye gloss is a long-lasting eye makeup hack enriched with Jojoba Oil and Avocado Oil, offering long-lasting hydration to the eyelids. Easy to use and versatile, this product retails for $7.98.

9) Star Stamp Liner Duo

Featuring a felt tip eyeliner and a start stamp, this duo from The Vampire Diaries x Lottie London Love Sucks collection is a multi-use, intensely black eyeliner duo that offers long-lasting color and retails for $7.98.

10) Stay Press'd Nails

Retailing for $7.95, this Vampire Diaries Special press on nail set features two kinds of nails - Drip Drip, consisting of a white base with a blood red dripping design, and Deadly, which is a black shade with red aura in the middle.

11) Face Sire Blending Sponge

After curating a range of makeup and nail products, Lottie London is also introducing a limited edition TVD blending sponge with a bouncy feel and gradient red color to help fans of the series achieve their scariest makeup looks. The blending sponge is priced at $7.98.

Lottie London x The Vampire Diaries Love Sucks Collection is a one of a kind makeup collection that has been brought back by the brand on popular demand. Featuring an array of products, the collection is available on Lottie London's official website.