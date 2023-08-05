Prada's new makeup and skincare collection: 5 products to explore

Prada is synonymous with modern and classic when it comes to fashion or their new range of makeup and skincare. The newly launched makeup and skincare line from the Italian luxury fashion house draws on the brand’s new technology and classic heritage, giving luxury beauty shoppers a range of delight. It is called the 'Rethinking Beauty' collection.

Having made its mark in the fragrance arena, the brand's new collection includes hyper matte and soft matte lipsticks, lightweight liquid foundation with buildable medium coverage, four-pan eyeshadow palettes, a blender sponge, and makeup brushes.

The skincare range consists of a serum, cleanser, and face cream and all of these products are available on the official brand website. This listicle explores the five Prada beauty products that are worth trying.

From hyper matte and soft matte lipstick to revitalizing serum: 5 worth exploring Prada Beauty products

1) Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Lipstick

This refillable lipstick delivers buildable and adjustable coverage consisting of a soft diffused matte finish that lasts up to six hours without feeling heavy on the lips. These lipsticks from the brand feature perfectly easy-gliding Micro-Fit technology. The brand's 13 soft matte luminous shades are infused with jojoba oil and bifidus extract. These shades are gentle, diffused, and flatter all complexion tones.

Retailing for $50 on the official website, this lipstick range can also be used on the cheeks for a blush-like effect.

2) Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow Palette

Prada Dimension Eyeshadow Palette 'Profusion' (Image via pradabeauty.com)

The dimension eyeshadow palette is a combination of three sophisticated neutral shades and a single unique eccentric shade in four finishes including matte, meta foil, hyper matte, and satin. It is inspired by the luxury fashion brand's iconic prints from the archives.

With an aim to create easy-to-wear eye looks with minimum color expression, the luxury brand has used Micro- Pixelä pigments with a low-pressure injection process to deliver a high color resolution with a one-stroke pigment payoff.

Available in six different palette shade combinations, this eyeshadow palette is a hybrid creamy-powder finish formulation with four different finishes. It offers up to 12 hours of durable wear with weightless comfort.

It retails for $80 on the luxury fashion brand’s official website.

3) Prada Augmented Skin- The Serum

This eye and face serum offers skin recalibration with Adapto.gn Smart Technology. It is a transformative cream-to-water formulation that fuses onto the skin to reveal radiant and refined skin. The serum is infused with hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting hydration and improve the skin’s texture, peptides to aid collagen and elastin building, and squalene as a lightweight emollient.

The Augmented Skin- The Serum retails for $370 and is available on the luxury brand’s official website.

4) Prada Reveal Foundation

This skin-optimizing foundation by the luxury brand’s makeup extension claims to redefine the skin in three dimensions: luminosity, tone, and texture to reveal soft-filtered skin. The formulation is a breathable soft-matte finish that provides up to 24-hour wear.

The foundation has been infused with In-Real-Life Micro-Filter Technology, commenting on which the brand states:

"This technology consists of a smart molecule that micro-crystalizes onto skin. It is life proof and transfer-resistant. Potent ingredients optimize skin over time. Vitamin E improves skin tone, 100% active Niacinamide enhances skin’s natural radiance and hydration, and Lactobacillus Extract Complex refines skin texture."

Available in thirty-three shades, this AI-powered foundation is based on an algorithm of three-thousand varied skin tones scanned for skin optimization. It retails for $70 on the luxury brand’s official website.

5) Prada Augmented Skin The Cleanser

This is the Italian luxury brand's daily make-up remover and skin cleanser rolled into one. The augmented skincare cleanser fuses onto the skin to provide optimized skin in three dimensions: the skin’s texture appears more purified, enhanced radiance is revealed, and the skin structure feels extra supple.

An eco-designed formulation, this daily cleanser maintains the skin's resistance to external stressors. Infused with a blend of glycerine and amino acid, the cleanser reveals supple and radiant skin. It retails for $80 on the brand's official website.

The Italian-origin fashion brand's entry into the makeup and skincare arena with the 'Rethinking Beauty' collection is headed by Lynsey Alexender as the Global Creative Makeup Artist and Ines Alpha as Global Creative E-Makeup Artist.