Korn Follow the Leader eyeshadow palette: Where to buy, price, restock details and more 

Metal band Korn has surprised fans with a new eyeshadow palette. To celebrate their iconic, Follow the Leader album that was released 25 years ago, they collaborated with HipDot to create a makeup product. Netizens have since taken to social media to express interest in the unexpected merchandise.

Korn released their third album, Follow the Leader, on August 18, 1998. They sold more than five million copies in less than four years. It became the band’s most popular record after selling seven million copies in the US and over 14 million worldwide. Speaking about the creative process, bassist Reginald Arvizu, popularly known as Fieldy, said in an interview:

“We never wanted to sound like every other band. Even though we liked all those bands that were part of the sound that we helped create, we’ve always wanted to be a step ahead of everyone else who was doing this kind of music.”

To celebrate the legendary album, the band created an eyeshadow palette that featured eight different colors. Each shade is named after a different track on the LP. On their official Instagram page, Korn told their 2.8 million followers:

“We’ve teamed up with @HipDot to create an exclusive #FollowTheLeader CD makeup palette ahead of the 25th anniversary this summer. This palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures… Our collection is vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones”

Where to buy Korn’s Follow the Leader eyeshadow palette?

The band's first eyeshadow palette is being sold on HipDot’s official website alone. One can purchase the product for $22. The eyeshadow includes the following shades:

“Seed,” a matte off white pink pigment

“It’s on!”, a matte dirt brown pigment

“Children of the Korn,” a beige matte pigment

“Got the Life,” a sunset copper shimmer pigment

“Freak on a Leash,” a black matte pigment

“Pretty,” a slashed and silver glitter pigment

“Dead Bodies Everywhere,” a vintage Sepia glitter pigment

“My Gift to You,” an Olive Beetle shifter pigment

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, the palette was sold out.

Fans can sign up with the website to get alerts for potential future restocks of the palette. The official HipDot website provided a link for customers to “sign up for the restock.”

The nu metal band also advised fans to sign up for future updates on the palette on their Instagram stories. In a comment, they also wrote- “Sign up for the restock at the link in stories.”

While some followers managed to sign up and get access to HipDot’s newsletter, others claimed that they faced technical glitches as the link to sign up was broken.

The band had not addressed the glitches at the time of writing this article.

Netizens react to eyeshadow palette release

Internet users were flabbergasted once they heard about the latest merchandise. Many could not believe that a metal band would sell a makeup product. Reacting to the latest announcement, a few reactions read:

Fans can check the band’s Instagram account for upcoming concert details.

