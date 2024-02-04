7 Best PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks to avail in 2024

PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks are really popular for their formulation and high-quality finishes. If someone is looking to invest in good luxury lipsticks, PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks can be a go-to choice. They are known for their comfortable wear and long-lasting formulation.

Many famous PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks are known for their unique textures, such as the creamy LuxeTrance, the smooth MatteTrance, and the sparkly BlitzTrance. Each of the PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks can be worn for different moods and occasions. Whether someone prefers classic bold red lipsticks or everyday lipsticks, there are PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks available for everyone.

Here are the seven best PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks that are known for their formulations and intense color pigmentation.

7 best PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks to buy in 2024

PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks are known for their fantastic shades for every occasion and event. They are super lightweight and the coolest lipstick to buy in 2024. The team at SportsKeeda has tried and tested several PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks and has selected the best among the lot. They are listed below:

MatteTrance Lipstick Heart's Desire Edition ($39)

SatinAllure Lipstick ($30)

Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine ($39)

LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick ($39)

MatteTrance Lipstick - Divine Rose Collection ($39)

LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Lipstick ($34)

BlitzTrance Lipstick ($36)

1) MatteTrance Lipstick Heart's Desire Edition ($39)

This is one of the best PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks. It has a creamy-matte texture and a vivid color palette. With just one swipe, one can get creamy and hydrated lips with high pigmentation. It is weightless on the lips and long-lasting.

These PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks are infused with oil-infused powder. This lipstick helps the lips stay moisturized and hydrated all day.

Price: $39 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Creamy texture Higher price point Weightless formula

2) SatinAllure Lipstick ($30)

This is one of the most creamy PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks. This lipstick is extremely hydrating and keeps the lips soft and supple all day. It has a lightweight formula that glides smoothly over the lips.

This lipstick is infused with botanical collagen and passion fruit extract. These ingredients help the lips stay moisturized and supple.

Price: $30 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating Higher price point Creamy texture

Read more: 13 Best peach lipsticks that are trending in 2024

3) Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine ($39)

This lipstick is known to have a hybrid formula that is in the form of a balm lipstick. It helps to keep the lips moisturized and nourished. It has a medium-coverage color and is light on the lips.

The formulation is infused with ingredients like antioxidants and buttery emollients. These ingredients make the lips plump and luscious. It gives it a high shine.

Price: $39 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Non-Sticky Higher price point Plumping

4) LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick ($39)

This is one of the best matte PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks. It is comfortable to wear and leaves a velvety texture on the lips. It is long-lasting and lasts up to 12 hours. It isn't smudge-free or transfer-proof.

It is highly pigmented and keeps the lips luscious all day. One can wear it for any occasion or event.

Price: $39 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Matte texture Might feel dry Velvety finish

5) MatteTrance Lipstick - Divine Rose Collection ($39)

This is a richly pigmented and luxurious lipstick. It has an opaque color that helps deliver a modern matte finish. It has a hydrating and creamy texture. The lipstick is lightweight and has full coverage with just one swipe.

One can wear it at any time of the day, either day or night. There is a shade available for everyone in this lipstick range.

Price: $39 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Creamy texture Higher price point Matte finish

6) LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Lipstick ($34)

LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Lipstick (Image via PAT McGrath Labs' official website)

It is a weightless and creamy lipstick that keeps the lips moisturized and hydrated. It has a non-drying formula and is smudge-free. Its formula has a soft matte finish. It is one of the best velvet PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks.

It has a long-lasting formula that lasts up to 12 hours. It is best for a work day or a dance night. Any occasion suits this lipstick.

Price: $34 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long-lasting Higher price point Smudge free

7) BlitzTrance Lipstick ($36)

This is one of the best shiny finish PAT McGrath lipsticks. It has a unique finish that is sparkly and gives a high shine to the lips. It is infused with moisture and gives a smooth application.

It has a medium-to-full coverage formula that glides perfectly on the lips. It's intensely hydrating and has an indulgent texture.

Price: $36 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons High shine finish Light coverage Creamy texture

Read More: 7 Best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks to get ahead of new product launch

These are the seven best PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks that are worth buying.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What makes PAT McGrath's lipsticks stand out?

PAT McGrath lipsticks stand out due to their exceptional quality, rich pigments, and innovative formulations. The brand is known for pushing the boundaries of creativity in the beauty industry, ensuring that each lipstick delivers a luxurious and long-lasting experience.

2) Are PAT McGrath lipsticks suitable for everyday wear?

PAT McGrath offers a variety of lipsticks suitable for everyday wear. The LuxeTrance collection, for instance, provides creamy and hydrating formulas in versatile shades that are perfect for daily use, adding a touch of elegance to your routine.

3) How long do PAT McGrath lipsticks last?

PAT McGrath Labs lipsticks are known for their long-lasting formulas. Whether you choose MatteTrance, LuxeTrance, or BlitzTrance, these lipsticks are designed to stay vibrant and comfortable on your lips throughout the day.