Spring 2024: 13 Best lipsticks for women of color

Spring 2024 will be the season of bright colors and flowers blooming everywhere. Hence, one must choose the best lipsticks for women of color that are bright and long-lasting for this upcoming blooming season. If someone is looking to go back to the '90s, burnt orange, burgundy, magenta pink, and warmer tones are must-have lipsticks for women of color in spring 2024.

Here are the 13 best lipsticks for women of color to make their lips pop in the spring 2024 season. Whether one likes experimenting with bold colors like red or subtle shades like burnt orange, there is an amazing shade for every woman of color!

13 viral Spring 2024 lipsticks for women of color

Everyone has a unique style and a unique shade of lipstick that they choose from. The list created by the team at Sportskeeda includes several shades that people might want to try in spring 2024.

Kulfi Heirloom Satin Lipstick - Rose Wood

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm - 80 Chili Tunique

Laura Mercier Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon - 320 Amélie

Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick - Bold

NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Hydrating Lipstick - On Edge 209

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick - Fantasy Life

bareMinerals Mineralist Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick - Mighty

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Intense Silk Satin Matte Lipstick - N333 L'interdit

MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick - Millenial

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick - 03 Tang Thang

GXVE I’m Still Here Longwear Clean Matte Liquid Lipstick - Space Buns

Hourglass Unlocked Lipstick - Zinnia 358

1) Kulfi Heirloom Satin Lipstick - Rose Wood ($30)

This can be one of the best lipsticks to wear in spring. This lipstick is very hydrating and perfect for spring 2024. It has a high color payoff and is formulated to make the lips smooth and soft.

The key ingredients of this lipstick are vitamin E and a plant-based candelilla wax blend. Vitamin E helps nourish and soothe the lips. While Candelilla wax, conditions and comforts the lips. It is a vegan and cruelty-free lipstick.

Price: $30 on Kulfi Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk ($35)

This is one of the best matte lipsticks. The nude pink shade is one of the perfect options for spring 2024. It helps enhance the natural hue of the lips. It helps enhance the skin tone of women of color. It has a moisturizing matte formula and smooths the lips.

The key ingredients of this lipstick are nourishing orchids and lipstick tree extracts. It has light-reflecting pigments, and the lips appear softer.

Price: $35 on Charlotte Tilbury's official website and Sephora's online store.

Read More: 13 best drugstore lipsticks that give a luxurious feel

3) Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm - 80 Chili Tunique ($43)

This lipstick is really hydrating and has medium coverage. It has a high-shine balm-like texture that helps condition and moisturize the lips. It is free from parabens and phthalates.

The key ingredients of this lipstick are antioxidants like pomegranate extract and macadamia butter. These rich ingredients protect, soothe, and condition the lips effectively.

Price: $43 on YSL Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Laura Mercier Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon - 320 Amélie ($35)

It is a sheer and matte lipstick that keeps the lips hydrated for a long time. It is long-lasting and keeps the color intact for 12 hours. It is a weightless wear lipstick that keeps the lips soft.

The key ingredient in this lipstick is raspberry seed oil, which helps the lips retain moisture. Another important ingredient in this lipstick is mango butter, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: $35 on Laura Mercier's official website and Sephora's official website.

5) Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick - Bold ($20)

This lipstick is perfect for spring 2024, as it has a subtle red color that will look perfect for the colorful season. It is available in a variety of shades that make the lips soft and soothing. It has a long-lasting formulation. It is vegan and cruelty-free.

It comes in recyclable packaging, and the pigment for the same lasts for the entire day. This lipstick keeps the lips soft and nourished. It is available in 10 different shades that match shades with the Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lip Liner.

Price: $20 on Rare Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Hydrating Lipstick - On Edge 209 ($32)

NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Hydrating Lipstick - Aragon (Image via Sephora)

This is a hybrid lipstick that keeps the lips hydrated and provides a good color payoff to the lips. It is long-lasting and lasts up to 8 hours. It gives the lips a high shine and intense hydration.

The key ingredients of the lipstick are shea and mango butter. Shea butter helps form a protective barrier, and mango butter helps smoothen chapped and dry lips.

Price: $32 on Nars' official website and Sephora's online store.

7) Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick - Fantasy Life ($26)

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick - Fantasy Life (Image via Sephora)

This lipstick has a beautiful burnt peach shade that will be amazing for spring. This is a creamy lipstick that helps hydrate and nourish the lips. The formulation of this lipstick is weightless and helps moisturize the lips.

The key ingredients of the lipstick are 3 kinds of butter + 6 botanical oils that help nourish and moisturize the delicate lip area. With just one swipe, the lips look alive with this clean and vegan lipstick.

Price: $26 on Kosas' official website and Sephora's online store.

8) bareMinerals Mineralist Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick - Mighty ($23)

This pinkish-hued lipstick is known for its velvety and matte finish. It is long-lasting and transfer-proof. It has a mousse-like texture that feels weightless on the lips. It is hydrating and long-wearing.

The key ingredients of this lipstick are pomegranate extract and sea buckthorn fruit oil. Pomegranate extract helps seal moisture and makes the lips feel softer. Sea buckthorn oil has omega fatty acids. This viral spring 2024 lipstick has mineral pigments that deliver a rich and true color.

Price: $23 on the bare mineral's official website and Sephora's online store.

9) Givenchy Rouge Interdit Intense Silk Satin Matte Lipstick - N333 L'interdit ($44)

This lipstick includes hyaluronic acid, which helps the lips get 24-hour hydration. It has long-lasting wear and intense pigmentation. It has a silk powder extract that provides a comfortable texture. This is one of the best shades for the upcoming spring.

The key ingredient of this lipstick is pear oil, which helps keep the lips moisturized and hydrated. It is highly pigmented and provides a comfortable texture.

Price: $44 on Givenchy Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick - Millenial ($26)

It is one of the best hydrating lipsticks to wear this spring. It has a hydrating and buildable formula. In just three swipes, one can get a rich color that gives a sheer finish.

It is lightweight in nature and has a moisture-lock formula. Its key ingredients are squalane and sunflower oil, which help lock in moisture. It also includes papaya fruit extract, which helps soothe the lips, and raspberry oil which adds a soft aroma.

Price: $26 on MERIT Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

11) Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick - 03 Tang Thang ($26)

It is a sheep lipstick that has the perfect amount of nourishing color and shine. It is available in a lot of shades, but Tang Thang is a subtle orangish shade that is perfect for spring 2024. It is cruelty-free and vegan.

The lipstick is lightweight and creamy. This formulation helps keep the lips moisturized and nourished throughout the day.

Price: $26 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

12) GXVE I’m Still Here Longwear Clean Matte Liquid Lipstick - Space Buns ($12)

This is one of the weightless matte lipsticks that is highly pigmented and perfect for Spring 2024. It's perfect for the upcoming season and the vibrancy of the colors looks apt for the season. It is lightweight in nature and has a buildable formulation.

It is transfer-proof and doesn't fade easily. It is comfortable to wear on the lips. It is a vegan lipstick and has strong staying power.

Price: $12 on GXVE official website and Sephora's online store.

13) Hourglass Unlocked Lipstick - Zinnia 358 ($38)

This lipstick is an innovative and primer-infused lipstick to choose from in spring 2024. The rich color of this lipstick makes it perfect for the season. It has a soft matte texture and satin finish that is long-lasting. It can last from the day to the night.

This lipstick is made out of vegan waxes that help mimic beeswax. This keeps the lips moisturized and provides full coverage for the lips. This lipstick is made of mango seed butter, avocado oil, and argan oil that help keep the lips moisturized.

Price: $38 on the Hourglass's official website and Sephora's online store.

Read More: 13 Best Huda Beauty lipsticks to buy in 2024

This spring 2024, one can experiment with different warm-toned shades that suit women of any color. From oranges to reds, the list mentioned above has a combination of many matte lipsticks, liquid lipsticks, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What are the best lip colors for Spring 2024?

Spring 2024 has trending colors like vibrant pinks, oranges, corals, and more. One can try any shade they like.

2) How can one prevent their lipstick from feathering or bleeding?

Blot the lips with tissue paper to avoid bleeding of the lipstick.

3) What finishes are in vogue for lipsticks in Spring 2024?

Matte finishes are making a comeback, but glossy and satin finishes are also popular for a fresh and dewy look.