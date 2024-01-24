What is YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator? How to use, price, and more explored

YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator is an innovative and cutting-edge technology. The iconic lip colors of YSL Saint Laurent Beauty have entered the beauty tech era with Perso and are created with the L’Oréal Technology Incubator. It is available on the brand's official website and priced at $350.

With the help of artificial intelligence and the internet of things, one can create thousands of personalized shades of YSL Velvet Cream Matte Finish lipsticks with this tool. This innovative beauty tool redefines the way one approaches lip color. YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator offers a luxurious experience to become their own makeup artist.

More details about YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator

YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator helps individuals create shades of lipsticks they would need as per their outfit, occasion, and complexion right in the comfort of their home. This innovative tool has completely transformed the way one engages with makeup.

How to use YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator?

Using YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator is easy and it takes only three steps as suggested by YSL Beauty to create the perfect, personalized shade:

1) Choose the desired shade

Press the button to dispense the desired shade and add the accompanying brush. The lip color will come out in a proper proportion with a single dose. This helps with a simple and easy application.

2) Remove compact

By removing the compact, one can get a re-touch of the earlier shades they had selected.

3) Tailored feed

One can enjoy a tailored feed on the app to showcase previous personalized creations and choose from different options that are popular with others.

What are the benefits of this innovative product?

YSL ROUGE SUR MESURE CUSTOM LIP COLOR CREATOR (Image via YSL Beauty)

1) Personalization:

One can create personalized and custom lip shades tailored to their preferences. This is one of the standout features of this product.

2) Luxurious experience:

This product gives a luxurious and indulgent makeup experience. It helps elevate the makeup routine and helps people choose a diverse range of matte lipstick shades.

3) Quality formulation:

YSL Beauty is known for their high-quality formulations. Hence, this innovative product ensures that the customized lip color looks stunning and also feels comfortable on the lips.

YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator is available on YSL Beauty's official website and YSL's offline retail stores and is priced at $350. This innovative product is a game changer in the beauty industry. It helps individuals to express their creativity and personalize their makeup routine. Creating their own signature lip color is a coveted beauty tool for makeup enthusiasts.