Where to get YSL Beauty All Hours Creaseless Precise Angles Concealer? Price, formula, and more details explored

YSL Beauty recently announced the latest addition to its complexion range with the All Hours Creaseless Precise Angles Concealer. The concealer comes with a unique applicator that can help one reach the tricky areas of the face, all while flawlessly concealing any skin imperfections.

The beauty brand claims that the product can last for up to 24 hours, remaining crease-free throughout the day. All Hours Creaseless Precise Angles Concealer is comfortable to wear over longer periods due to its ultra creamy formula, which hydrates the skin while also providing it with the benefits of makeup.

All Hours Creaseless Precise Angles Concealer (Image via Sephora)

The best part about YSL Beauty's new concealer is that it comes in a jumbo size of 0.51 fl oz, which is almost twice the size of most concealers currently available in the beauty industry. So, if one enjoys wearing makeup daily and wants to skip the hassle of repurchasing too often, this concealer would be the perfect fit for them.

YSL Beauty All Hours Creaseless Precise Angles Concealer is already listed on the Sephora website, set to retail for $38. Although the beauty brand hasn't revealed the launch date as of yet, one can sign up to be notified on the Sephora website once the product is in stock.

The YSL Beauty concealer will be available in 18 different shades, offering something for everyone regardless of their skin tone.

YSL Beauty's latest concealer has a unique applicator for those hard-to-reach areas

All Hours Creaseless Precise Angles Concealer is a super creamy complexion product that provides up to 24 hours of coverage. The concealer offers a beautiful full coverage that can be used in multiple ways, like for concealing, sculpting, and enhancing facial features.

While the YSL Beauty product has a creamy formula, it dries down into a soft matte finish that doesn't crack even after longer periods of wear. Instead, the concealer deeply hydrates the skin, which makes it stand apart from the rest of the matte finish products in the beauty industry.

The concealer comes with a unique applicator that has broad sides and an ultra-narrow tip. While the sides of the concealer wand can be used for contouring and highlighting, the precise tip is perfect for spot concealing any skin imperfections, which ensures the blemishes are beautifully concealed without leaving behind a splotchy finish.

The All Hours Creaseless Precise Angles Concealer is infused with skin-loving ingredients that also help with skin health over long-term usage. It comes with the goodness of caffeine extracts that help brighten the under eyes for an anti-fatigue effect. It also consists of jasmine petals that help with the appearance of dull skin, all while soothing any skin redness and irritation.

Along with the skin-loving ingredients, YSL Beauty's new concealer also has a high concentration of mineral pigments, which provide the skin with a beautiful coverage, ideal for full glam makeup looks. Additionally, the ingredients work together to leave the skin softer, smoother and texture-free.

