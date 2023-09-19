YSL Beauty Rouge La Crème Essentielle: where to get, price, and more details explored

YSL Beauty a luxurious beauty brand recently launched their anti-aging skincare cream known as Rouge La Crème Essentielle on 16 September 2023. It can diminish the power of lightening the visible signs of aging, fine lines, and wrinkles. This skincare product was officially announced by the brand on its Instagram account by sharing a video that showcased the cream container in a deep red box having the company's logo embedded on the cap.

The YSL Beauty Rouge La Crème Essentielle cream has the main ingredient which contains Saffron pistil extract that provides skin lightening in just 4 weeks. The cream offers a soft touch essence lightweight on the skin and deeply penetrates the skin by tightening up the pores which would help reduce the look of aging on the face. The YSL Beauty Rouge La Crème Essentielle cream turns out to be an effective and treatable product for all matured skin.

The saffron pistil extract infused in this cream keeps the skin hydrated and protects against inflammation because it is rich in millions of subcellular fractions of flower extracts. The Rouge La Crème Essentielle cream was officially campaigned and released by YSL Beauty on 16 September 2023.

The product is available on the company's official website, Macy's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale, and other beauty retailers, and is priced at $440.

Discover the Luxurious Elegance of YSL Beauty's Rouge La Crème Essentielle: Infused with Ultra-Thinly Grinded Saffron Pistil Extracts

YSL Beauty, also known as "Yves Saint Laurent Beauté" was founded in 2000. beauty brand is officially owned by L'Oréal.

The company CEO, Francesca Bellettini is following a visionary modern approach to introduce an anti-aging cream that has been clinically and dermatologically tested which could stand out among other competitors in the beauty market.

YSL Beauty sourced their star ingredient directly from the High Atlas Mountain regions of Morocco. Saffron pistil extracts are the real treasure hunt that could be manifested in nature.

These saffrons are hand-picked by women laborers appointed by the brand's social program. The saffrons are grown from crocus flowers. The procedure of harvesting them follows unique and intense climatic conditions. Once the cream is applied to the skin it starts to feel more smoother and firmer.

The cream comes in a red sustainable refillable packaging container that commits to saving up to 80% of glass waste. The company's commitment is to preserve the environment and create beautiful objects that will be treasured through time.

The new La Crème Essentielle has been designed in an ultra-sensorial transforming formula that is suitable for all kinds of skin. With the company's promise of showing good results in just four weeks, it helps to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a more radiant and even complexion.

YSL Beauty's luxurious La Crème Essentielle advances the experience of exploring the epitome of beauty and skincare sophistication by generating a product that could be added to any skincare routine. Keeping in mind the brand has also worked on sustainable packaging and a commitment to environmental responsibility.