7 Spring 2024 Beauty Trends to look out for, According to Experts

The beauty trends of 2023 left a great impression on beauty and skincare enthusiasts. Now, it’s time again to make way for the upcoming trends for Spring 2024. From airbrushed makeup to striking nail art, beauty enthusiasts are looking forward to the 2024 Beauty Trends and wave goodbye to some of the trends from this year.

This year saw some beauty trends like "quiet luxury" nails that focus on going minimal with the polish, ‘Barbiecore’ where one had to dress in shades of pink, and "skin flooding," which requires layering moisturizers. These trends are here to stay. But to detect beauty trends for 2024, it is better to examine the fashion week runways closely. From hairstyles and makeup looks to nail trends, one can get a heads up on upcoming trends from the Spring/Summer Fashion Weeks.

Disclaimer: The article focuses on the author's opinions and speculations. Individual opinions may vary. Reader's discretion is advised.

Beauty Trends for Spring 2024 to look out for

As we look forward to the new year and its beginnings, staying ahead of the wave of beauty trends is crucial. Let’s dive in to understand which trends carry the potential to make their presence known in 2024 -

1) Voluminous blowouts

For 2024, we will notice less styling and more careless blowouts. The season of Spring/Summer might see a lot of bouncy blowouts that embrace the natural texture of the mane. Natural lobs and bobs will replace elaborate updos.

2) Minimalist nails

Intricate nail arts were a huge thing this year, but minimalist nail trends may take over nail trends for Spring/Summer next year. Beauty enthusiasts are leaning more towards minimalist, modern French, and minimalist designs as these are more DIY-friendly.

3) Classic red themes

2023 saw a lot of variations of Barbiecore, but the new year might notice the re-emergence of the classic red in terms of nails, lips, and attires. From bold red lips, dripping red gloss, outfits in the classic red shade, or short glossy manicures.

4) Mermaid look

Mermaidcore was a thing in the beauty trend in 2023 and will persist in the coming year. Mermaid look focuses primarily on hydrated, dewy, and glowy skin for makeup. For eyes, one needs to go for asymmetrical eyeshadows focusing on blue, purple, and green.

5) Skincare

Skincare will again be the focal beauty trend for the following year. A vast rise in skin prepping and care has formed a healthy trend amongst beauty and skincare enthusiasts. A healthy, dewy glow on the skin will be in the Spring/Summer of 2024.

6) Baby Highlights

Chunky highlights were a thing in 2022 and 2023, but light-to-baby highlights might make a comeback. One needs to weave fine highlights throughout the mane to create a subtle effect to achieve the baby highlights.

7) Choppy Bobs

Bobs are here to stay. The only thing that might change is the blunt or sharp look. According to 2024 beauty trends, Blunt bobs might be replaced by choppy ones. This hairstyle has layers that create volume and movement, requiring less effort to style the hair.

A makeup enthusiast or not, 2024 Spring beauty trends have something in store for everyone. Some trends will be coming back, while other new trends emerge due to creative experiments. However, these top seven beauty trends will create a wave in next year’s Spring.

FAQs

1) What is the makeup trend for 2024?

Bare skin makeup or the emergence of no-foundation makeup could be a makeup trend in 2024.

2) What is the beauty standard in 2024?

Skincare and Skin Streaming are going to be two beauty standards in 2024.

3) What is the skin treatment trend in 2024?

Various skin care regimens include facial balancing with fillers, smart home skincare devices, wrinkle relaxers as preventive measures, ultra-personalized skincare regimens, advanced microbiome nurturing products, and much more.