11 best skincare brands for men that were the most popular in 2023

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in men's skincare brands. The notion that skincare is exclusively for women is now outdated. Men are paying more attention to their appearance and are willing to spend on high-quality skincare products to maintain youthful and healthy skin. Men have a wide range of options to choose from, including cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and masks.

It is not surprising that an increasing number of brands are entering the market for men's skincare products. They offer a variety of products specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of men's skin, such as thicker and oilier texture, larger pores, and a propensity for ingrown hairs.

Jackfir, Bravo Sierra, and 9 of the most popular skincare brands for men in 2023

Skincare for men has become popular in recent years, with many brands catering specifically to male consumers. Men are now more aware of the importance of taking care of their skin, and these brands provide them with effective and affordable options to do so.

Some of the most popular skincare brands for men include Jack Black, Kiehl's, Clinique for Men, Baxter of California, and Lumin. These brands offer a wide range of products, from face washes and moisturizers to anti-aging creams and serums.

With a focus on the beauty trend in men's grooming, Sportskeeda's team has compiled a select list of 11 skincare brands projected to be highly sought-after in 2023.

1) Jackfir

The founder's experience with leukemia inspired a collection of skincare necessities with high-quality natural ingredients, 70% of which are organic. Third-party organizations like the EWG have certified the products as being free of harmful artificial preservatives.

Some noteworthy products from the brand are the Classic Daily Facial Cleanser and the Evergreen Eye Cream. The eye cream is specifically designed to moisturize and plump the delicate skin around the eyes.

2) Bravo Sierra

This brand enhances men's daily grooming regimen with high-quality components and refined scents in their soap and deodorant line. Unlike similar products found in drugstores, these are produced without abrasive chemicals.

Besides, the brand collaborates with military members and veterans to test their products in real-world conditions. This guarantees that the grooming essentials not only provide pleasure but also provide efficient outcomes.

3) Scotch Porter

At Scotch Porter, the brand is dedicated to providing grooming solutions that cater to men of color, a group that has traditionally been neglected in the grooming sector.

Their collection of products is intended for use from head to toe, covering hair care, body care, and fragrances.

Each grooming product uses nourishing components like coconut oil and shea butter in each item, ensuring that they are particularly advantageous for those with dry skin or curly hair.

4) Medik8

This UK skincare brand emphasizes science and uses its labs to create products that prioritize maintaining skin health efficiently.

The brand is founded on three pillars: sun protection, vitamin C, and retinol, which not only enhance the skin's current state but also protect it from future aging signs.

They offer a variety of products, including advanced options like the Crystal Retinol Ceramide Eye Serum, C-Tetra Vitamin C Serum, and Advanced Night Ceramide Cream for men's skin.

5) Horace

The brand, originating in Paris, combines French minimalism with modern natural ingredients. At first, it created facial items, like the Anti-Dark Circle Cleanser and Mattifying Face Moisturizer, that were both efficient and enjoyable to apply.

Presently, it has broadened its range to include hair products, body lotions, and beard oils with opulent fragrances.

6) Harry's

Beauty fans are likely familiar with Harry's for their affordable and user-friendly grooming solutions, including razors and shaving items. The brand now offers a complete line of products for a well-groomed appearance from head to toe.

Noteworthy products include the Exfoliating Face Wash, Daily Face Lotion, Fig Body Wash, and Beard Conditioning Spray.

7) Jack Henry

This California-based brand embodies the relaxed spirit of the Sunshine State and provides men with a variety of grooming products. Each product includes natural, sustainably sourced ingredients with minimal processing.

The brand has a hands-on approach, overseeing the entire production process from ingredient sourcing to package design.

Notable products include Cleanse+, which cleanses both the face and body; the Nightly Detox serum/moisturizer combo, which balances the skin; and the Prebiotic Deodorant, which is aluminum-free. These products are worth a try.

8) Bevel

Initially targeting men with darker skin tones, this men's skincare brand has developed creative and effective products suitable for all skin types, colors, and hair textures.

While the electric shaver is a strong contender, the OG Premium Safety Razor remains hard to beat. The Exfoliating Toner Pads, 3-in-1 Hair Oil, and Post-Shave Bump Control are all highly recommended for their user-friendly design and effectiveness.

9) Ordinary

The Ordinary's reputation stems from its affordable yet scientifically advanced skincare products since its inception.

To begin, one can choose from their top sellers, such as the Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, an excellent moisturizer for daily use, the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, a remarkable serum for hydration, and the Multi-Peptide Eye Serum, an efficient anti-aging serum for the eye region.

10) Atwater

The brand, founded by the ex-president of Kiehl's, caters to men's grooming needs with simple yet innovative products. Chris Salgardo, the creator, utilized his skincare knowledge to develop formulas using natural, non-toxic ingredients that effectively function and appeal to male consumers.

Notable products include the lightweight Skin Armor Facial Moisturizer, the gentle Skin Armor Face Scrub, and the versatile Clean Impact Body Scrub and Cleansing Bar.

11) Aesop

Aesop offers a range of status skincare products that use natural ingredients and exquisite fragrances to elevate the experience. The products effectively cleanse, hydrate, and strengthen the skin, hair, and body.

A complete routine is available, including fragrance, with curated groupings tailored to the skin's type and needs. Bestsellers include the Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum and the Coriander Seed Body Cleanser.

Men should research and choose skincare brands that suit their skin type and concerns. A good grooming routine can improve skin health and appearance. Products can be bought from official brand sites or e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Why do men need to use skincare products?

Men's skin is thicker and oilier than women's, making it more prone to acne, blackheads, and other skin problems.

2) Can men use the same skincare products as women?

While some products are unisex, men's skin has different needs and requires products formulated specifically for them.

3) What should a man look for in a moisturizer?

Look for a moisturizer with SPF to protect against sun damage and one that is non-greasy and fast-absorbing.