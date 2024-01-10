13 Best Huda Beauty lipsticks to buy in 2024

Huda Kattan, the founder of Huda Beauty has created an impressive lineup of the best Huda Beauty lipsticks to impress beauty enthusiasts worldwide. The Huda Beauty lipsticks are celebrated for their unique formulation, delivering a perfect balance of comfort, longevity, and vibrant color.

Unlike other lipsticks, the best Huda Beauty lipsticks boast a nourishing formulation with hydrating agents including hyaluronic acid and shea butter, ensuring a smooth application and preventing lip dryness.

The silky smoothness is enhanced by the antioxidant protection that Vitamin E offers. With cutting-edge long-wearing technology, the best Huda Beauty lipsticks satisfy the demand for impactful and long-lasting wear by maintaining brilliant color throughout the day.

Here are the 13 best Huda Beauty lipsticks one can buy in 2024.

Best Huda Beauty lipsticks one can buy in 2024

1) Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick ($23)

Huda Beauty's Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick is one of the best Huda Beauty lipsticks that offers a lightweight, comfortable matte finish. Known for its intense pigmentation and transfer-proof formula, it provides a long-lasting, vibrant color that stays put throughout the day. This liquid lipstick is available in 13 shades and in two sizes - full and mini.

Huda Beauty's Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick ($27)

Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick by Huda Beauty is one of the best Huda Beauty lipsticks that has a hydrating formula infused with nourishing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and shea butter, ensuring a smooth and moisturized feel. This lipstick offers a luminous finish, combining vibrant color payoff with a creamy texture for a luxurious and comfortable application.

Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick by Huda Beauty is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Power Bullet Matte Lipstick ($27)

Huda Beauty's Power Bullet Matte Lipstick is a standout product known for its intense color payoff and luxurious matte finish. Enriched with hydrating agents, it ensures comfortable wear while maintaining vivid color, making it a go-to choice for those seeking a bold and long-lasting lip look.

Huda Beauty's Power Bullet Matte Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Original Liquid Matte Lipstick ($20)

Huda Beauty's Original Liquid Matte Lipstick is one of the best Huda Beauty lipsticks that has an intensely pigmented, weightless formula that dries to a comfortable matte finish. Known for its long-wearing and transfer-resistant qualities, this liquid lipstick delivers a bold and vibrant look while maintaining a luxurious feel on the lips.

Huda Beauty's Original Liquid Matte Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) Silk Balm Hydrating and Nourishing Lip Balm ($21)

Silk Balm Hydrating and Nourishing Lip Balm is a hydrating and nourishing lip balm that is infused with nourishing and luxurious ingredients. This lip balm provides intense moisture, leaving lips feeling silky smooth, and pampered, making the lip balm an essential addition to the beauty routine.

Silk Balm Hydrating and Nourishing Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

6) GloWish Super Jelly Lip Balm ($21)

Huda Beauty GloWish Super Jelly Lip Balm is a hydrating and luminous lip balm designed for a natural, glossy look. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it provides a sheer tint, leaving lips moisturized and radiant while embracing a lightweight and comfortable feel.

Huda Beauty GloWish Super Jelly Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

7) Silk Balm Spicy Thermo Plumping Lip Balm ($25)

Huda Beauty's Silk Balm Spicy Thermo Plumping Lip Balm is a unique lip product that combines a silky-smooth texture with a spicy thermo-plumping effect. Formulated to provide hydration and a plumping sensation, it delivers a comfortable and visually enhanced pout, making it an exciting addition to the lip care routine.

Huda Beauty's Silk Balm Spicy Thermo Plumping Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

8) Lip Blush Creamy Lip & Cheek Stain ($25)

Huda Beauty's Lip Blush Creamy Lip & Cheek Stain is one of the best Huda Beauty lipsticks is a versatile product designed for dual use on lips and cheeks. Known for its creamy texture, this stain provides a natural, long-lasting flush of color, making it a convenient and multi-functional addition to your beauty routine.

Lip Blush Creamy Lip & Cheek Stain is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

9) Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil ($21)

Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil by Huda Beauty is a versatile lip pencil known for its automatic, retractable design, providing convenient and precise application. With a matte finish, this lip pencil effortlessly contours and defines the lips, offering a long-lasting and velvety texture for a polished look.

Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil by Huda Beauty is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

10) Silk Balm Honey Kiss Plumping Lip Balm ($21)

Huda Beauty's Silk Balm Honey Kiss Plumping Lip Balm is a luxurious lip treatment designed to nourish and hydrate the lips. Infused with honey and collagen-boosting ingredients, it offers a subtle plumping effect for fuller-looking lips while providing a silky-smooth texture.

Huda Beauty's Silk Balm Honey Kiss Plumping Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

11) Silk Balm Icy Cryo-Plumping Lip Balm ($25)

Huda Beauty's Silk Balm Icy Cryo-Plumping Lip Balm is a hydrating and plumping lip treatment. Infused with cryo technology, it delivers a cooling sensation. The nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and soothing menthol work together to moisturize, enhance lip volume, and provide a refreshing experience.

Huda Beauty's Silk Balm Icy Cryo-Plumping Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

12) Pretty Grunge Liquid Matte Lip Quad ($33)

Pretty Grunge Liquid Matte Lip Quad by Huda Beauty is one of the best Huda Beauty lipstick that sets that offers a versatile collection of four liquid matte lipsticks in edgy and sophisticated shades. Known for its long-lasting formula and comfortable wear, this quad provides intense pigmentation for a bold and trendy grunge-inspired lip look.

Pretty Grunge Liquid Matte Lip Quad by Huda Beauty is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

13) Grunge lip duo - Liquid Matte and Silk Balm Duo ($29)

Grunge lip duo - Liquid Matte and Silk Balm Duo from Huda Beauty offers a limited-edition pairing of a full-sized ultra-black Liquid Matte Lipstick in the shade "Ex Wife," perfect and one of the best Huda Beauty lipsticks for a grunge-inspired look. Accompanying it is the Silk Balm in "Goth Gloss," featuring an Icy Balm plumping formula with a gray tint, providing a unique and edgy touch to the lip care routine.

Grunge lip duo - Liquid Matte and Silk Balm Duo from Huda Beauty is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

In 2024, the best Huda Beauty lipsticks continue to be at the forefront of the beauty industry, combining cutting-edge formulation with a commitment to inclusivity and ethical practices. Whether one is a makeup aficionado or a casual user, these best Huda Beauty lipsticks are a stellar addition to the beauty arsenal, offering a perfect fusion of style and substance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is Huda Beauty best known for?

Huda Beauty is best known for its exceptional line of lip products, particularly lipsticks, celebrated for their quality, innovation, and extensive range of shades.

2) Does Huda lipstick stay on all day?

Huda Beauty's lightweight formula feels barely there while delivering a transfer-proof finish that lasts all day, available in an array of irresistible shades.

3) Is Huda lipstick waterproof?

Huda Beauty lipsticks, particularly the Liquid Matte range, are known for their waterproof formula, providing long-lasting and smudge-resistant wear.