11 best lip liners for a fuller look in 2023

Lip liners in the early 90s were mainly used to outline lips in a bold and contrasting way. There was little emphasis on matching it with lipstick or blending it – just a distinct lip liner look. When this trend faded, it seemed like lip liners might lose their popularity too.

Fortunately, in the years that followed, lip liners proved they could do much more than just outline lips. Lip liners can now create a defined border in a matching or contrasting shade, make lips look fuller by overlining, act as a matte base for lipstick to enhance or change its color while acting as a primer, or contribute to an ombré effect – a softer and more subtle alternative to the previously bold outlined look. In short, lip liners have made a comeback and shown their versatility.

Here are the 11 best lip liners that will help give your lips a plumper, fuller look in 2023.

Best lip liners for a fuller look in 2023

1) Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil ($35)

Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil is a longwear lip pencil known for its luxurious and precise application. This high-quality lip liner enhances lip definition, provides a velvety texture, and ensures long-lasting wear for a polished finish.

Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil is available on Nordstrom's online store, Ulta Beauty's online store and Amazon.

2) Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil ($29)

Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil is a high-performance lip liner known for its long-lasting formula and intense color payoff. With a smooth application, this lip pencil ensures precision and definition while providing a lasting base for any lip look.

Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) One/Size Lip Snatcher Waterproof Precision Lip Liner ($14)

One/Size Lip Snatcher is a waterproof precision lip liner known for its long-lasting formula. Designed for precise application, it ensures a defined lip contour while offering resistance against smudging or fading throughout the day.

One/Size Lip Snatcher Waterproof Precision Lip Liner is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Tower 28 Beauty OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil ($15)

Tower 28 Beauty's OneLiner is a versatile 3-in-1 pencil that functions as a lip liner, eyeliner, and cheek pencil. This multipurpose product offers convenience and a seamless application for defining the lips, eyes and adding a touch of color to the cheeks. The OneLiner is a time-saving and space-efficient addition to the beauty routine.

Tower 28 Beauty OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) Merle Norman Cosmetics Plush Lipliner ($23)

Merle Norman Cosmetics Plush Lipliner is a high-quality lip liner known for its plush and creamy texture. It effortlessly defines and contours the lips, providing a smooth application for a polished and long-lasting finish.

Merle Norman Cosmetics Plush Lipliner is available on the brand's official website.

6) Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil ($24)

Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil is a precision tool for defining and enhancing lips. Known for its velvety texture and long-lasting formula, it effortlessly contours and sculpts the lips for a polished and alluring finish.

Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner ($20)

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner is a hydrating and vibrant lip pencil formulated with maracuja oil for nourishment. Known for its creamy texture and long-lasting wear, it provides a precise application, ensuring defined and fuller-looking lips.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

8) Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer ($28)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer is a high-quality lip liner designed by the fashion icon. Known for its smooth application and rich pigmentation, this lip liner helps define and shape the lips, providing a long-lasting and luxurious finish.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

9) About-Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil ($12)

About-Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil is a high-quality lip liner known for its matte finish. With a precise application, it enhances lip definition and offers long-lasting wear, making it an excellent choice for creating a polished look.

About-Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

10) Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner ($25)

Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat Lip Liner is a celebrity favorite known for its waterproof and non-drying formula. It enhances lip volume, prevents feathering, and ensures a flawless finish with its precise application.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

11) Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil ($25)

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil is celebrated for its smooth and creamy application. Infused with moisturizing ingredients, this lip liner not only defines lips but also nourishes them, leaving a plump and luscious finish.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

As one explores these options, don't be afraid to experiment with different shades and techniques. Whether one is aiming for a subtle, natural look or a bold, statement pout, these lip liners are the go-to tools for achieving the perfect, fuller lip appearance. Achieving fuller lips has never been easier with the variety of lip liners available in 2023. Whether one prefers a natural look or wants to go bold, these 11 lip liners offer the perfect blend of precision, color, and longevity to elevate the lip game.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q.1 Are lip liners in style 2023?

Answer: For a trendy look in 2023, use lip liners that match the lip color closely to make the lips look fuller.

Q.2 What is the best lip liner?

Answer: Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk has a cult following and is loved by both celebrities and makeup artists.

Q.3 What color lip liner makes lips look fuller?

Answer: Choose nude shades slightly darker than the natural skin tone to create the illusion of fuller lips.