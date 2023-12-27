Aker Fassi lip and cheek stain is a completely natural cosmetic that has historically been used by the Berber women of Morocco as a lipstick and blush. It is made from extracts of pomegranate rind and poppy petals, which are excellent for staining one's cheeks and lips.

The ingredients for the Moroccan clay lip stain, known as Aker Fassi, are dried in the sun. The product is then hardened and stored in terracotta pots. It can be dissolved with oil or water blends, allowing individuals to achieve an organic lip and cheek tint. The stain can appear lighter or darker depending on the number of layers one applies.

Everything you need to know about the Aker Fassi lip and cheek stain

This ancient Moroccan beauty hack is extremely versatile and has been used for years by Berber women as it has moisturizing, softening, and detoxifying properties. It gives the skin a natural glow and thanks to TikTok, it has once again become the talk of the town, with netizens raving about its easy application and beautiful color.

Aker Fassi is handcrafted with the greatest care and offers individuals a hassle-free experience. One does not have to worry about touching up their makeup for a long time as the Aker Fassi lip and cheek stain has redefined makeup with its long-lasting stain that lasts up to 24 hours.

Aker Fassi lip and cheek stain is completely natural and does not have any synthetic chemicals. It makes it a healthy choice for one's lips and cheeks. It blends glamor and nature in a single clay pot and offers a natural all-day glow.

It is known for its vibrant color, long-lasting effect, and soothing formula. It nourishes and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and supple. It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that protect the skin against free radicals and other environmental aggressors, thus preventing premature aging.

Application of Aker Fassi lip and cheek stain

All individuals need to do is soak a brush in oil or water and rub it lightly on the terracotta pot. They can then apply it to their cheeks and lips for a natural blush.

However, before applying it on the lips, it is important to first use a lip balm or a drop of argan oil to achieve a smoother finish. Individuals could also exfoliate their lips before application to ensure a smooth and fresh look.

The intensity of the pigment can be controlled by adjusting the amount of water or oil. For a subtle hue, one can apply more water to the cheeks and lips, and for a richer color, one can add water or oil to the terracotta pot and apply as many layers as required.

Aker Fassi lip and cheek stain is as organic as it gets. It's handmade, vegan, eco-friendly, sustainably sourced, and has absolutely no toxins or additives. Individuals can opt for a lighter or darker shade depending on their personal preference and the occasion. They can rediscover their inner glow and radiance with this versatile product that is sure to turn heads.