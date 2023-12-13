15 best cream blushes to add a natural glow in 2023 

Cream blushes have emerged as a game-changer, offering a fresh and radiant alternative to traditional powder blushes. Their creamy texture, easy application, and ability to impart a natural glow make them a favorite among makeup enthusiasts in 2023.

These blushes are formulated with a creamy consistency, often in stick or pot form. Unlike their powder counterparts, cream blushes have a smooth and emollient texture, allowing them to blend seamlessly into the skin for a dewy and natural finish. These blushes come in a variety of shades, catering to different skin tones and preferences.

To achieve a natural and radiant look with these blushes, start by preparing clean and moisturized skin. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone, and apply stick formulas directly to the apples of your cheeks, blending with fingers or a sponge. For pot formulas, use fingers or a brush to gently tap onto cheeks. Seamless blending is crucial, and you can layer for added intensity as desired.

These blushes offer a natural, dewy finish that avoids the powdery look of some powder blushes. Buildable coverage allows control over color intensity, catering to preferences for subtle or vibrant looks. Additionally, the hydrating formulations benefit those with dry or combination skin, and their versatility extends to being used on the lips for a coordinated makeup appearance.

Here are 15 best blushes to add a natural glow in 2023.

1) Glossier Cloud Paint ($20)

Known for its lightweight formula and seamless blending, Glossier's Cloud Paint comes in an array of shades to suit various skin tones, offering a fresh and effortless finish. As tested by the team at SportsKeeda, this blush is known for its lightweight finish.

Glossier's Cloud Paint is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

2) Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush ($24)

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush delivers a pigmented and long-lasting blush that blends effortlessly, providing a radiant flush with a range of flattering hues.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

3) NARS The Multiple Multi Stick ($39)

NARS The Multiple Multi Stick offers a multitasking cream-to-powder formula with The Multiple. This versatile product can be applied to the cheeks, eyes, and lips, providing a sheer, natural tint.

NARS The Multiple Multi Stick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

4) Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick ($39)

The Beach Stick by Charlotte Tilbury imparts a sun-kissed glow with its creamy texture. It's perfect for achieving a just-off-the-beach radiance. Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

5) Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick ($24)

Milk Makeup's Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick is a convenient stick that delivers buildable color. Its hydrating formula is perfect for achieving a natural and dewy finish.

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

6) Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Tinted Balm ($20)

Tower 28 Beauty Beach Please Tinted Balm offers a vegan and cruelty-free option with its BeachPlease Tinted Balm, providing a sheer and luminous tint for a healthy-looking complexion.

The Tower 28 Beauty Beach Please Tinted Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

7) Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick ($68)

Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick provides a sheer, luminous finish for a healthy glow. Its lightweight formula blends seamlessly, leaving a subtle flush on the cheeks. Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

8) Maybelline New York's Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush ($7.99)

Maybelline New York's Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush is a lightweight and blendable formula that imparts a natural flush to the cheeks. With its gel-cream texture, this blush provides a dewy finish, making it easy to achieve a fresh and radiant look.

Maybelline New York's Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

9) Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm ($29)

Clinique's Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm is a user-friendly option that provides a sheer wash of color. Its creamy texture is easy to blend, making it suitable for makeup beginners.

Clinique's Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

10) Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick ($46)

Hourglass offers a weightless, long-lasting blush stick that seamlessly blends into the skin. The Vanish Blush Stick provides a silky finish with a variety of shades to choose from.

The Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

11) Patrick Ta Crème & Powder Blush Duo ($36)

This blush, created by makeup artist Patrick Ta, delivers a luminous and buildable flush. Its buttery texture blends flawlessly, leaving a radiant and healthy complexion.

Patrick Ta Crème & Powder Blush Duo is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

12) Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks ($27)

Bobbi Brown's Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks is a dual-purpose product that adds a pop of color to both lips and cheeks. The creamy formula provides a sheer and natural finish.

Bobbi Brown's Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

13) Kjaer Weis Cream Blush ($32)

Kjaer Weis offers a luxurious blush with organic ingredients. The Cream Blush provides a velvety texture, adding a subtle and natural flush to the skin.

The Kjaer Weis Cream Blush is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

14) Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick ($26 - $48)

Created by makeup artist Gucci Westman, the Baby Cheeks Blush Stick is a clean beauty option that imparts a natural, dewy glow. The creamy formula is enriched with skincare ingredients for added benefits.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

15) Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush ($22)

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush is a standout product known for its rich, creamy texture. This blush offers a natural, dewy finish, blending seamlessly onto the skin for a radiant and buildable flush, creating a fresh, effortless look.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Whether one prefers a stick or pot formula, a sheer tint, or a buildable flush, these 15 blushes will elevate the makeup routine, leaving one with a luminous complexion that radiates health and beauty. Experiment with different shades and formulations to find the perfect blush that complements the unique style and enhances the natural radiance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q.1 What is the best blush of 2023?

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick is the best crema blush to get a natural glow in 2023.

Q.2 What is the most attractive blush color?

Choosing blush shades based on the skin tone and undertones is crucial; vibrant hues like coral and red suit deeper tones, while fairer skin benefits from light pink or peach shades for a flattering and natural look.

Q.3 Do cream blushes look more natural?

These blushes are favored for imparting a dewy, rosy flush, providing a glossy finish that enhances a radiant, glass-skin complexion and complements luminous base products without mattifying.