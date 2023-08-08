Exploring the new ways of applying blush

Blush has been a magic tool, a long-standing basic in the makeup domain for many years. It is a remarkable tool that transforms facial features with just a few swipes. However, it has gained popularity recently, largely because of the hoopla around the cosmetic "no-makeup" look.

As per many well-known makeup pros, applying a blusher underneath the concealer provides a more real-looking ruddiness and facial color modification. But due to their uncertainty about how and when to use it, makeup beginners may occasionally find it difficult to apply the same.

Applying blush: The new and trending makeup tool

Application of a blusher might look like an uncomplicated makeup task, provided it is done correctly, with the right tint. In addition to highlighting the flirtatious looks with perfect rose-hued cheeks, applying this makeup gem underneath the eyes also equips the looks with added brightening miracles.

Check out the three main points that will guide a beauty seeker through this trend.

1) As per the face contour

A blusher generally highlights the face shape and special facial features, such as the cheekbones, sides of the nose, temple, cupid's brow, and chin. Thus, the optimal ordering of this makeup tool should be as per the facial contour.

Here are the key features to highlight the facial contours:

1) Round or Oval-shaped faces:

For round or oval-shaped faces, initiate by applying a blusher on the apples of the cheeks with a makeup brush.

Keep moving outward to inward, and mix towards the temple area.

2) Square-shaped faces:

To highlight the square-shaped faces, focus on the apples of the cheeks. This is to buffer the angles.

The movement should be from an outward to an inward direction.

3) Heart-shaped faces:

Concerning heart-shaped faces, with a makeup brush, apply a little below the cheekbones, from outward to inward direction.

This is to balance the facial silhouette.

2) Skin tone matters

The facial skin tone matters too while applying this makeup gem. Be careful to test the one that fits your skin tone before cherry-picking one. For instance, a light-skinned individual should never try preferring dark tints. This will overpower the natural skin color.

Makeup artist Omayma Ramzy, whose clientele lists run from Sydney Sweeney to Haley Lu Richardson, stated,

"When using blusher under skin tints, foundations, or concealers I always tend toward cream or liquid one that melts into the rest of your products in the right way. The beauty of the trend is the freshness of the look, so we don't want any cake-y makeup happening."

A perfect shade should complement the skin tone and enrich the innate looks.

Here are the key features of choosing the right hue:

Light pinks and peaches are best for someone with a pale skin tone.

Warm rose and coral shades must be chosen for people with medium complexion tones.

Dark-skinned people should stick to dark-colored berries like plums.

3) Implement the correct application method

While applying blushers, a beauty whiz must be a pro with the right application techniques. One should be creative while accentuating their facial features. This is crucial in acquiring a flawless and naturalistic blushing effect. To this, Omayma Ramzy opinionated,

"It’s always fun seeing TikTok take practiced makeup methods and come up with new trends through play. I absolutely love seeing people get creative with makeup."

Here are the key techniques of the right application:

Apply with a makeup brush in soft layers of the targeted areas. This is to build up the facial contour highlighting intensity slowly.

Keep smiling to locate the cheek apples and slowly apply in a circular motion, from outward to inward strokes.

Mix well for a soft and silky finish

Dust the remaining loose powder with a fan brush.

Simple steps to apply blushers

Prepare your face by applying the primer.

Select the right shade as per the skin tone.

Smile a bit to locate the cheek apples.

With a soft-hair brush, apply a blusher following a circular movement. Initiate from the cheek apples and blend thoroughly towards the temples and both sides.

To get the naturalistic and flawless makeup look, blend the powder well.

Conclude by dusting translucent powder to allow it to set in.

With a fan brush, dust off the remnants.

Blush is a beauty enhancer, not just a makeup item. This magic makeup tool enhances the overall facial look. The right shade assists in achieving the innate facial glow and covers minor scars or blemishes.