Fans appreciate Sydney Sweeney as she fronts the campaign for the new Lip Power Matte: “Sydney is born for Armani”

On June 30, 2023, Sydney Sweeney was announced by Giorgio Armani Beauty to launch their newest collection of Lip Power Matte, which is an impressive formula that's non-drying and moisturizes the lips well with good staying power plus easy application having a teardrop top.

In an interview with Vogue, Sydney Sweeney told the team how excited she had always been to work for such a big brand and how grateful she was once she received the offer.

"It was a dream of my makeup artist and me to work with Armani; since day one, we always said that was our dream."

Fans also seemed super excited and loved their Euphoria Queen winning the game of fame and looking like an absolute angel as this campaign just won the internet's reaction. One fan was seen commenting, Sydney is born for Armani:

Armani Beauty is on an exciting wavelength of promoting these Lip Power Matte lipsticks as the brand's newest collection offers a colorful payoff with pigmented matte, unveiling a unique cream-to-powder finish with vibrant hues through its ultra-fine coated pigments and oil-infused formula that doesn't compromise comfort or color.

The lipstick comes in 17 bold new shades and is available for purchase for $45.

Armani Beauty received a positive response for its "Lip Power Matte" campaign, as Sydney Sweeney took the internet by storm

Giorgio Armani, founded on July 24, 1975, is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in Milan; he thenf and expanded into Armani Beauty in 2000.

The brand's unique, refined elegance has been known over the years. The quality of Armani Beauty makeup products has transformed the look of beauty into a new era, loved by so many celebrities around the globe, from Kim to Kendall to the Duchess of Sussex.

Sydney Sweeney has already promoted the brand's Lip Power Satin Long Lasting Lipstick previously which too grabbed a lot of media's attention.

Several netizens took to the comments section of @armanibeauty Instagram post to express their happy sentiments of excitement and admiration towards their favorite celebrity star Sydney Sweeny.

Sydney Sweeney, who has been racking up plenty of fashion and beauty campaigns, didn't fail to surprise her one of the favorite top brands of all time by stepping up her game in Armani Beauty's Lip Power Lipstick Matte campaign.

Her loyal fans went crazy over how the star appeared on the big screen and how stunning she looked. The company's statement showcases promoting its matte lipstick shades, saying maximum matte in maximum caring comfort.

Armani Beauty's Newest Brand Ambassador has also worked for the brand's 'My Way perfume' starting as her first shooting gig for this particular brand.

Sydney Sweeney didn't fail to surprise us even back then with her flawless beauty and promoted the brand's products pretty well. The brand has always followed the best ways to efficiently exhibit its products.

Gorgio Armani Beauty's latest collection, the Lip Power Matte, has significantly impacted the beauty industry. The brand's decision to collaborate with Sydney Sweeney for this campaign turned out to be an intelligent move.

As fans and beauty lovers eagerly embraced this collection, they were satisfied to see Sweeny continuing the brand's campaign, leaving a lasting mark in the world of beauty and fashion.