Face icing: A new skincare trend to get great-looking skin

Face icing has gained popularity as a skincare technique that promises tighter, more glowing skin in an instant.

Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and Irina Shayk are among those who swear by the benefits of face icing. So, is this just another beauty trend, or does it actually work?

What is face icing?

Apply ice to your face. (Image via Freepik)

Face icing is a simple and affordable DIY treatment that involves applying ice or a cold object to the skin.

The use of ice cubes, ice rollers or cryo globes has become a trending skincare ritual, with advocates claiming visible improvements in the skin's appearance. This technique has long been employed in spas and has been a staple in skincare routines in countries like Korea.

Benefits of face icing

Face icing is not just a gimmick but a technique that really works.

The cold temperature constricts blood vessels, which can result in a more sculpted and lifted effect on the face.

When used correctly, face icing can help improve skin texture, reduce appearance of pores and give the skin a refreshed and rejuvenated appearance.

How to perform face icing?

Following the instructions is crucial. (Image via Pexels:Cottonbro Studio)

To ice your face effectively, follow these steps:

Prepare your chosen tool : You can use a frozen face roller, frozen spoons or even a simple ice cube wrapped in a thin cloth.

: You can use a frozen face roller, frozen spoons or even a simple ice cube wrapped in a thin cloth. Start from the inner area of the face : Begin at the center of your face, and move outwards and upwards. Gently roll or slide the cold tool along the jawline, cheekbones and forehead.

: Begin at the center of your face, and move outwards and upwards. Gently roll or slide the cold tool along the jawline, cheekbones and forehead. Sculpt and lift: The rolling or sliding motion helps give a sculpted and lifted effect to the face.

Consider your skin type

Check for your skin type. (Image via Pexels/Ximena Mora)

While face icing can provide several benefits, it's essential to consider your skin type before incorporating this technique in your skincare routine. Reactive or sensitive skin may not tolerate the cold temperature well and can become dry, bumpy or dehydrated.

Additionally, if you have had any previous laser burns, face icing may not be suitable for you. It's important to listen to your skin and make a judgment call based on its needs.

Alternatives to face icing

If your skin is sensitive to the direct application of icy cold tools, there are alternative options to consider.

Sheet masks, eye gels, gua sha tools and face rollers can all be stored in the refrigerator to provide a cooling effect without directly freezing the skin.

What to do after applying ice to your face?

Apply hydrating cream or serum after face icing. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

After icing your face, it's important to follow up with a hydrating, healing or plumping serum or moisturizer to lock in the benefits and give your skin a healthy glow.

However, it's advised to avoid using any acidic products immediately after face icing, as that could potentially irritate the skin.

Furthermore, if you're icing your face in the morning, applying makeup afterwards can yield great results, as the pores will appear smaller and the skin will feel firmer.

Face icing is a skincare technique that has been embraced by celebrities and skincare enthusiasts alike.

When performed correctly and considering your skin type, face icing can provide several benefits, including firmer skin texture, tighter pores, reduced puffiness and an overall lifted effect.

Remember to always listen to your skin, and adjust your skincare routine accordingly. While face icing may not be for everyone, it can be a great addition to your regimen if used appropriately.