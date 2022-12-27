How to Use Your Gua Sha Face Tool?

Gua sha, or Chinese facial scraping, is an ancient skincare practice that's been used for centuries.

The technique has been around for so long, as it's a simple and effective way to improve skin health. The best part is that it can be done at home with just a gua sha tool and some skin moisturizer.

What is Gua Sha?

Stimulates blood flow and promotes healing. (Image via Pexels/Arina Krasnikova)

Gua sha, also known as 'scraping therapy', is a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) technique that uses a flat, smooth object to apply pressure to the skin. Gua sha has been used for thousands of years and has been found to be effective in treating many different types of ailments.

The basic principle behind gua sha is that applying pressure in a circular motion helps stimulate blood flow and promote healing. Gua sha can be used on the face and neck but also on other areas such as the chest, back or abdomen where an individual may want to improve circulation by using circular movements with their hands or a tool.

Benefits of Gua Sha

Reduces cellulite and heals your skin. (Image via Pexels / Arina Krasnikova)

Gua sha is a traditional Chinese therapy that uses a smooth, flat tool to apply gentle pressure to your skin.

The tool is usually made of stone or porcelain, but it can also be made from tortoiseshell and jade. When you use this tool, you’re applying firm pressure over areas that have cuts, tears or blemishes. There are several benefits of this technique:

1) Chinese facial-scraping tool gua sha can help stimulate circulation in certain areas of the face. It may also help reduce the appearance of cellulite, but more research is needed to determine whether or not it's effective.

2) It has been shown to increase collagen production, which may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

3) Using it can help temporarily relieve pain and tightness in certain parts of the body, as it may decrease inflammation.

4) It also helps reduce the appearance of dark circles by softening fine lines and stimulating collagen.

5) This ancient massage technique can help release tight facial muscles and give the temporary appearance of a more sculpted face. It won't get rid of a double chin, but it could help ease puffiness in the short term.

How to Use a Gua Sha?

Reduces marks and stimulates blood flow. (Image via Pexels/Arina Krasnikova)

To use a gua sha tool, hold it firmly in your dominant hand.

Use the bottom of the tool to create small circles on your face and neck, applying pressure with each stroke.

Begin at a high point, and move to a lower point on your face. Repeat in an upward motion.

That will help ensure that you don't miss any spots — and also help prevent the development of carpal tunnel syndrome.

If you want to maximize the benefits of Chinese scraping facial method, try using it on other parts of your body too. The chest is especially good for that, but make sure not to apply too much pressure there, as it's easy to bruise yourself accidentally if you're not careful.

Try working towards identifying which areas feel sore or tired after doing something physical (like lifting weights) and applying circular strokes for two minutes before taking a break for five minutes or so. You will be surprised at how much better those muscles will feel afterwards.

How Often Should You Use Gua Sha?

This ancient Chinese therapy that has been proven to have positive results for nearly every skin condition.

It's also a great way to help detoxify, boost circulation, and promote collagen production. The best part is that you can do it yourself at home. All you need is a Gua Sha tool and some patience.

So, how often should you use your facial tool? It depends on what kind of results you want:

Daily : Daily use can be beneficial if you're experiencing any health-related issues (like, acne) or simply want to maintain good skin integrity. This kind of frequency will also allow for more rapid improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, scars, and other marks as well as pigmentation problems like melasma or post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH).

Weekly: If your goal is overall wellness, weekly treatments may be just right for you. That will give the skin plenty of time between sessions for recovery so that when the time comes again, there's no risk of overdoing it with treatment which could lead to irritation or redness from too much exfoliation.

Takeaway

Gua sha is a very effective way to relax and relieve tension in the face. You can also use it to unclog your pores and soothe breakouts.

It should be noted, though, that gua sha can take some practice and even then you might not enjoy the sensation enough to stick with it. That may be a little intense for beginners, and you should never press hard enough apply pain (in fact, harder pressure will likely cause more bruising than desired).

