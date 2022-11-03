5 Best Face Yoga Exercises To Get A Sculpted Look

We all want to look younger and get rid of those pesky wrinkles, but can exercise help with that? What if there was a way to do so instead of paying for expensive treatments, or even going through the pain of surgery?

Well, it turns out that face yoga exercises are the answer that we've been looking for! Face yoga comprises a series of exercises designed to help you get rid of those wrinkles and make your skin look younger by sculpting it into the perfect shape.

Best Face Yoga Exercises To Get Sculpted Skin

1. Cheek Plump

This is a great exercise for the cheeks. The cheek plump exercise helps improve the look of rosacea, acne, puffiness around the eyes, wrinkles, and saggy skin.

To perform this face yoga exercise:

Sit comfortably with your back straight and chin parallel to the floor.

Place two fingers gently on each side of your nose (at its widest point).

Your thumb should be pointing upwards towards your forehead and index finger should point down towards throat; middle finger should point forward towards chin; ring finger should point back towards left earlobe; pinky finger should point back towards the right earlobe.

Breathe in through both nostrils while gently pushing down against your fingers until you feel the tension in your cheek muscles.

2. Brow Lift and Raise

The brow lift and raise is a simple exercise that helps to improve the shape of your face, especially your forehead. This exercise can be done either in front of a mirror or, for better results, with someone else guiding you.

To do this exercise:

Place your index finger on the center of the bridge of your nose and hold it tight.

Place the other fingers on both sides of the nostrils and pull them gently towards each other until you feel slight resistance in your forehead area.

Raise your eyebrows as high as you can and hold until you feel resistance.

Hold this position for 5-10 seconds, and then relax as you release pressure from both sides of your nose towards chin level by opening up your nostrils as wide as possible.

Relax for 20 seconds before starting again with another breath cycle (inhale through the nose) which includes pressing gently on both sides while inhaling deeply.

Then slowly release pressure while exhaling through the mouth without making any sound at all!

Repeat three times daily for best results.

3. Mewing

Mewing is a facial exercise that will help you get the best skin. This exercise targets the muscles around your eyes and mouth and gives you a youthful appearance.

Here's how to mew:

Place lips together as though you're going to blow out birthday candles or whistle.

Open your mouth widely.

Close your lips as tightly as possible, keeping them together and forming an "O" shape with your mouth.

Bring your tongue to the roof of your mouth and rest it there.

Your goal is to make this its permanent resting place

You should feel this in the muscles around your eye sockets, as well as in any other areas where wrinkles develop around the eyes. You can do this anywhere and anytime, and try and make it a habit!

4. Fish Face

Fish Face is another yoga pose that can be used to help you get a sculpted look. It works the muscles in your jaw and strengthens the same, helping you add a more chiseled and structured look to your visage.

Here's how you can do it:

First, close your mouth and relax the muscles of your face by smiling.

Open your mouth and stick out your tongue as far as you can, keeping it relaxed and not clenched tight at all times throughout this exercise.

While keeping this position, make a fish face with both eyes wide open for 30 seconds (or longer if possible) before returning to rest for about 10 seconds between repetitions of this exercise.

Repeat three times in total.

5. Happy Face

The Happy Face exercise is a great way to get rid of frown lines. The happy face exercise will lift your cheeks and make you appear younger, so it's a good idea to do it often if you want to look more youthful.

Here's how you can do it:

You can do this by making a smiley face with your mouth and smiling as if you're trying not to laugh while looking at yourself in the mirror.

Simply smile from ear to ear, stretching your facial muscles as far as they can go. This will work the muscles in your cheeks, and might leave your mouth feeling sore afterwards.

Try and hold your smile for as long as you can, before the resistance becomes too overbearing.

The happy face exercise will help you smile more often because it makes you feel happier, which in itself will help you look younger!

Conclusion

So, if you're looking to get rid of those pesky wrinkles and fine lines, face yoga might just be the answer. It's a great way to make your skin look more youthful and smooth. You can do these exercises at home or even in the office, so there's no excuse not to try them out!

