5 Simple Exercises for Sciatica

Sciatica pain is a relatively common issue. It refers to lower back pain that usually starts from the back, goes to the back of the hip and continues to the foot. Some common causes of sciatica include spinal stenosis, injury in the back, a ruptured or herniated disk, and piriformis syndrome.

While sciatica mostly pain affects one side of the body, depending on the symptoms and cause, it can affect both sides as well. Although the pain goes away in 4-6 weeks, people with sciatica may find relief from certain stretches and workouts.

Exercises for sciatica amp up the healing process, ease tightness and pain in the sciatic nerve, and boost flexibility and strength in the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and piriformis.

Easy Exercises for Sciatica

The following five exercises for sciatica largelt target the lower back and hips and help alleviate muscle stiffness and pain:

1) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are one of the most effective exercises for sciatica that help alleviate pain in the back of the legs and hips. Moreover, they also work on the entire posterior chain muscles, including the glutes and hamstrings.

To perform glute bridges:

Start the exercise by lying on a mat with your knees bent and pointed upward. Position your feet flat on the mat at shoulder width.

Slowly push your heels into the mat, and try to lift your hips as high as you can. Ensure that your body forms a straight line from the shoulders and knees.

Breathe easily while holding the posture, and slowly return your hips to the mat.

Repeat the exercise ten times, and look to hold the position for at least 20 seconds.

2) Knee-to-chest

The knee-to-chest is another great exercise for sciatica that targets the lower butt and thigh area. It's a simple stretching exercise that can be done by people with all fitness level.

To perform knee-to-chest:

Lie on a mat with your face towards the ceiling and legs bent, with your feet on the floor.

Bring your right knee towards your chest while keeping your left leg stable on the mat. Ensure that your lower back is pressed on the mat.

Hold your right leg to your chest for a few seconds, and gently lower it back to the starting position.

Repeat the movement on the left leg.

Look to hold each leg for at least 20 seconds, and perform the exercise for three sets.

3) Figure 4 Stretch (Piriformis Stretch)

One of the most result-worthy exercises for sciatica, the figure-4 stretch is a great hip opener that also helps relieve sciatica pain by loosening tight hips.

To do the figure-4 stretch:

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Cross your left foot over your right thigh, and move your legs towards your upper body.

Hold the posture for a few breaths, and release.

Repeat the exercise on the other side, and look to hold the position for at least 20 counts.

4) Forward Pigeon Pose

The forward pigeon pose is one of the best yoga exercises for sciatica that stretches the lower back and hips and relieves sciatica pain. It's a hip-opening forward bend exercise that targets the groin, thighs, piriformis, back, and psoas.

To perform the pose:

Start by kneeling on the floor on all fours.

Bring your left leg forward in front of your body while keeping your lower leg horizontal on the ground.

Ensure that your left foot is in front of your right knee while your left knee is towards your right.

Stretch your right leg out behind you, with your toes towards the back and the top of your foot on the floor.

Shift your weight from your arms to your legs, and sit up straight, positioning your hands on both sides of your legs.

Slowly lean your torso towards your front leg, and stretch your body. Stay in the posture for a few breaths, and repeat the exercise on the other side.

5) Standing Hamstring Stretch

Standing hamstring stretches offer gentle and deep stretches, and help ease tight hamstrings. You can do this exercise while standing near a slightly raised platform, such as a stair or step.

To perform a standing hamstring stretch:

Stand with your right foot on a raised surface, and flex your foot so that your toes get pointed upward.

Slowly bend forward at your hips, and move your upper body down towards your leg to feel the stretch in your hamstring. Ensure that your back leg is straight.

Bend down as low as you can, but do not overstretch your muscles.

Hold the posture for at least 20 seconds, and gently release.

Repeat the exercise with your other leg.

Bottom Line

While the aforementioned exercises for sciatica are effective to cure and prevent pain, it's best to check with a doctor before attempting them if you have any health conditions.

Doing these exercises regularly can give you the best results, but it's also important to note that not everyone might benefit from these workouts, as sciatica pain and its causes and symptoms differ from person to person.

Most importantly, you should also remember not to overstretch your muscles while doing exercises for sciatica, as that can worsen the pain and make you more vulnerable.

