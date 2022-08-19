5 Best Hamstring Exercises for Men

The hamstring comprises three muscles - semitendinosus, semimembranosus, and biceps femoris. It typically works with the glutes to help you move forward and upwards when you walk, run, and jump. However, the hamstring is also vulnerable to tears and strains, especially during running, training, and athletic activities.

Fortunately, there are a few hamstring exercises you can do regularly to build your muscles into the powerhouse they deserve to be. Training your hamstrings can enable you to jump higher, run faster, and lift more weight on your leg day.

We’ve rounded up some of the top exercises to incorporate into your fitness routine that can work wonders for your hamstrings. They'll help you squat heavier, and build more sculpted and shaped legs.

Best Hamstring Exercises

Here’s a look at the top five hamstring moves men can add to their workout routine:

1) Deadlift

Deadlift is a classic and most well-known exercise for the entire posterior chain, which includes glutes, spinal extensors, calves, and hamstrings. This exercise is an amazing combination of multi-joint movement, heavyweight, and hip extension. All of them contribute to muscular growth.

Here’s how to do a deadlift:

With your feet shoulder-distance apart and arms outside your legs, hinge at your hips, and bend your knees to grab the barbell from the floor.

Keep your core tight and spine tall as you lift the bar. Pull your hips back to return to the starting position. Lower the barbell back to the floor again while pushing your hips back. Continue the movement for eight to ten reps.

2) Sumo Squat

Squats primarily work on the glutes and quadriceps but also target the adductors and hamstrings.

Here’s how to do a sumo squat:

Grab the barbell, and hold it on your shoulders behind your neck. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart and toes pointing 45 degrees outward. Keeping your hips back, as if reaching down to sit, and core engaged, lower your body with your back straight and chest up. Press through your heels to stand back up while maintaining the position of the barbell.

3) Single-leg Romanian Deadlift

The single-leg Romanian deadlift works on the posterior chain while also enhancing your single-leg stability and mobility. It's a functional move that strengthens your lower body muscles and also helps improve your sports performance.

Here’s how to do a single-leg Romanian deadlift:

Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart, with chest up, arms by your sides, and knees bent. Hold a dumbbell in your left hand, and bring your right arm out to your side for balance. Keeping your core engaged, bend your right knee to activate your glutes and hamstrings, and lift your left leg off the floor.

Hinge at your hips to move your torso down, and look straight at the floor to prevent moving your neck. Your left leg should extend straight behind you as a counterbalance. Move your left hand down towards your right foot till you feel a gentle stretch in the hamstring muscles of the supporting leg. Get back up to the starting position by engaging your glutes and core muscles, and move to the next rep.

4) Single-leg Bridge

The single-leg glute bridge is a variation of the traditional bridge exercise. By lifting one leg at a time while in the bridge posture, this move isolates the glutes and hamstrings.

Here’s how to do a single-leg bridge:

Start the exercise by lying on your back, with your feet and palms flat on the floor and knees bent. Lift one leg off the floor while flexing your toes up and keeping your knees bent.

Hold the position, and press your other feet to the floor to raise your hips higher. Make sure to keep your back straight and glutes engaged to prevent the lower back from bending down. Complete a few reps on one side, and repeat on the other.

5) Lying Leg Curl

This is an isolation exercise that largely works on the hamstrings and is done on a leg curl machine.

Here’s how to do a lying leg curl:

Lie down on your bellym and adjust the roller pad so that it rests above your heels. Stretch your legs fully, and hold the handles on either side. Keep your hips stable and on the bench. Lift your feet; flex your knees, and move your ankles towards your glutes. Slowly lower your legs to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned hamstring workouts will help build muscular endurance and strength in your legs. Before performing these moves, though, remember to stretch properly, as the hamstrings are prone to strains and cramps. Ease into the exercises, and add a few of them to your weekly leg routine.

