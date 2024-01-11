11 Best face powders for oily skin: Keep the shine away 

When it comes to managing oily skin, choosing appropriate face powders is essential for achieving a matte and shine-free complexion throughout the day. Individuals passionate about beauty should prioritize face powders specifically formulated for oily skin, as they are crafted to absorb excess oil and reduce the appearance of pores without causing blockages.

It is essential to choose powders containing oil-absorbing ingredients like silica, kaolin clay, or rice powder to effectively manage shine and keep the skin looking fresh.

Moreover, beauty enthusiasts should seek out face powders with a lightweight and finely milled texture to avoid a heavy or cakey feeling on the skin.

1) Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

The Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is adored for its outstanding oil-controlling properties and its ability to keep makeup in place for longer wear. Infused with French cashmere talc and a special light-reflecting element, this popular powder minimizes the look of pores and fine lines while producing a soft-focus effect.

Price: $39 (Amazon)

2) Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder

This blotting powder from Fenty Beauty is ideal for on-the-go touch-ups. It swiftly eliminates unwanted shine, keeping your skin fresh and matte. In addition, it contains blurring powders and light-reflecting particles that minimize pores and absorb excess oil without causing any caking.

Price: $32 (Sephora)

3) Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Powder

This budget-friendly option delivers a natural, matte finish and helps refine pores. It contains Perlite Mineral Technology and Blurring Micro-Powders to control shine and blur imperfections for a flawless complexion.

Price: $5.99 (Walmart)

4) NARS Light-Reflecting Setting Powder

The NARS Light-Reflecting Setting Powder is a weightless, silky powder that enhances foundation appearance and prolongs its wear. Using photochromic technology and glycerin, it minimizes fine lines and promotes an even complexion.

Price: $37 (Nordstrom)

5) Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder

The Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder is skillfully formulated with natural minerals to provide long-lasting, shine-free coverage, making it an excellent choice for individuals with oily skin. Its key ingredients, talc and mica, work together to control shine and minimize the appearance of pores.

Price: $3.97 (Walmart)

6) NYX Professional Makeup Mineral Matte Finishing Powder

This groundbreaking powder contains minerals for a flawless, natural matte finish. It actively absorbs excess oil, keeping the user's skin fresh and shine-free all day. Its active ingredients like Kaolin and Corn Starch work together to deliver a long-lasting matte effect, absorbing oil and setting makeup for a radiant and polished look.

Price: $9.00 (Nordstrom)

7) L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Powder

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Powder revolutionizes the cosmetics industry with its outstanding performance. It delivers a demi-matte finish, controls oil, and offers up to 16 hours of wear, making it an ideal choice for long and demanding days. The blend of key ingredients, dimethicone and silica, guarantees a flawless, long-lasting look.

Price: $12.99 (Amazon)

8) bareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

The bareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Finishing Powder is an outstanding product formulated with minerals to minimize the look of pores and fine lines and create a soft-focus finish. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are key ingredients responsible for delivering these benefits.

Price: $24.00 (Sephora)

9) Covergirl Clean Matte Pressed Powder

This oil-free powder is designed to control shine and achieve a flawless matte finish without clogging pores, ensuring comfortable and breathable wear. Talc and kaolin clay work together to absorb excess oil and minimize the appearance of pores, leaving the skin looking fresh and smooth.

Price: $5.94 (Walmart)

10) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

This innovative formula blends for a filtered, photo-ready finish, ensuring that you look flawless in any setting. Infused with a mix of silica and microfine powders, this setting powder is ideal for controlling oil, providing a long-lasting, matte look that stays fresh throughout the day.

Price: $32 (Sephora)

11) Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder

With its talc-free formula, this powder not only sets makeup and controls shine but also minimizes the appearance of pores. The key ingredients, silica and mica, work together to create a weightless, breathable veil.

Price: $35 (Nordstrom)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Can face powder dry out oily skin?

Choosing a face powder designed for oily skin helps maintain a natural balance without causing dryness by absorbing excess oil.

2) Will face powders clog pores on oily skin?

Choosing non-comedogenic face powders can prevent pore-clogging and breakouts on oily skin.

3) Can translucent face powders work for all skin tones?

Translucent face powders are universally flattering and suitable for all skin tones without leaving a white cast.