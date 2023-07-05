The benefits of kaolin clay for hair: What does kaolin do for your scalp and hair?

Kaolin clay is one of the mildest and gentlest clays found in skincare products. It is known for its effectiveness at cleansing, reducing acne breakouts, and eliminating impurities from the skin.

But did you know that kaolin clay can also be used for hair care? Yes, that’s right. When used on hair, it works as an all-natural cleansing ingredient that helps remove excess oil from the scalp, exfoliates and improves your overall hair texture.

Kaolin clay uses

Kaolin is used in a variety of skin and hair care products. (Photo via Pexels/Monstera)

It is a versatile ingredient that has many different uses in hair and beauty products. Often, it can be found in skin care products like moisturizers and body lotions. Additionally, it is also used in deodorants and soaps and even in toothpaste.

Food-grade (edible) kaolin can also be ingested and used to improve digestion and prevent problems associated with the digestive tract.

Is kaolin clay good for hair?

Kaolin clay can be the most effective product, especially for people with oily scalps. This all-natural ingredient thoroughly cleanses the scalp, provides exfoliation, and also gets rid of impurities left behind by-product build-up.

When compared to other clays that leave the skin feeling dry and irritated, kaolin is gentle and also doesn’t strip out natural oil from the scalp. Instead, it leaves the hair feeling bouncy and smooth and prevents dry scalp and infection as well.

Kaolin is gentle on the scalp. (Photo via Pexels/Tim Mossholder)

Kaolin clay benefits

From cleansing the scalp and improving damaged hair, here are the best benefits of Kaolin clay for hair:

1) Exfoliates the scalp

If you are looking for a hair cleanser that cleanses and exfoliates the scalp at the same time, look no further than kaolin. It works as a fantastic exfoliator that helps remove oil and the buildup of daily products on your scalp.

2) Absorbs oil but does not make the hair dry and frizzy

Kaolin clay is one of the best clays that help remove oil from the scalp, that too without stripping its natural oil. Unlike other clays that irritate the scalp, kaolin absorbs excess oil without damaging the hair roots. Moreover, it gives more fullness and volume to hair.

Kaolin absorbs oil. (Photo via Pexels/Julia Avamotive)

3) Balances the pH level of hair

Kaolin can help balance the pH level of your hair. Harsh and chemical-based products like hair colors, build-up of products, and pollution can affect the pH level of your hair and scalp, and lead to hair fall and other issues. But kaolin is one such ingredient that can help balance pH levels and strengthen the hair roots, too.

4) Detoxifies the hair

Kaolin clay works as a natural detoxifier that offers a deep cleanse to your hair and scalp. It is rich in nutrients and minerals that help keep hair strands healthy and away from damage like split ends and hair fall.

Overall, kaolin is an amazing ingredient that can keep your hair and scalp healthy, prevent hair fall, reduce dandruff, and give your hair a voluminous look.

How to use kaolin for hair?

If you want to use kaolin for your hair, it can be either applied as a cleanser or a hair mask. The clay has a powdery and very light texture, which makes it easy to add to any hair DIY mask. Additionally, it can be used as a dry shampoo to give your hair a non-greasy look.

You can make DIY hair masks with kaolin. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Regular usage will remove oil and impurities from the scalp and also improve blood circulation to the hair follicles. This, in return, will lead to faster hair growth and help you achieve bouncy and voluminous locks. The best thing about kaolin is that it can be used by any hair type. Since the clay has a nourishing and cleansing effect, it can benefit all hair types.

Poll : 0 votes