Want to combat hairfalls? If yes, try certain home remedies for hair growth and get healthy and strong hair strands.

Today, hairfall has become one of the most common issues affecting both women and men. While it doesn’t have a direct impact on your physical health, it does take a toll on mental health and leads to stress and anxiety.

When it comes to the causes of hair fall, there are several factors that are responsible for the same, including:

family history of baldness

medical conditions such as ringworm, alopecia, or hair-pulling disorder

hormonal changes due to menopause, thyroid, pregnancy

pollution

chemical-based hair products

hairstyles that are too tight

lack of certain nutrients and vitamins

heat styling

Harsh and heating treatments lead to hair fall. (Photo via Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich)

According to experts, losing 50 to 100 hair strands a day is normal, but if you're losing more than that, you need to pay attention to your scalp and hair.

Fortunately, several home remedies for hair growth can help reduce hair fall and make your hair shiny, strong, and long. The following natural home remedies for hair loss are proven and effective and can help you combat severe hairfalls.

Effective home remedies for hair growth to try

Here’s a look at a few of the most productive remedies for hair growth that you must try:

1) Aloe vera

Aloe vera is one of the most effective home remedies for hair growth. It reduces hair loss and makes hair strands stronger and shinier.

Moreover, it works wonders on scalp problems such as flaking and dandruff and prevents scalp infections in the long run. Applying aloe vera to hair restores the scalp’s natural pH level and enhances healthy hair growth.

To use aloe vera: Simply extract the pulp, and apply it to your scalp and hair. Leave it for 30 minutes, and rinse with a chemical-free shampoo. Do that at least twice a week to see results.

Alternatively, you may also use aloe vera-based shampoo, but make sure the product contains natural aloe and not just the fragrance.

2) Yogurt

Applying yogurt mask is one of the best home remedies for hair growth. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Using yogurt is also among the most productive home remedies for hair growth. Yogurt is loaded with probiotics that help restore hair cuticles, improving overall hair texture and length. It also prevents hair damage that may trigger hair loss in the long run.

To use yogurt: You may apply yogurt directly to your scalp and hair strands, or mix two tablespoons of yogurt with ½ banana, one tablespoon of coconut oil, and two teaspoons of honey to make a hair pack. Apply the mixture well to your scalp and strands, and leave for 45 minutes. Rinse well.

3) Onion juice

Applying onion juice is another effective remedy for hair growth. While the smell of onion juice might be unbearable for you, the benefits are worth it. Studies have also shown that applying onion juice to the scalp promotes hair regrowth and reduces scalp infection, especially in cases of alopecia.

To use onion juice: Blend ½ onion, and strain the juice in a bowl. Apply it directly to your scalp, and leave it for 30-45 minutes. Rinse and shampoo as usual. Do that twice or thrice a week to see great results.

4) Egg

Applying egg yolk masks twice a week is also one of the proven home remedies for hair growth.

Eggs are loaded with several essential nutrients such as phosphorus, sulphur, zinc, protein, and selenium, which together help reduce hair loss and promote hair regrowth.

To use eggs: Separate one or two egg whites in a bowl, and add a tablespoon of honey and coconut oil. Mix well to get a paste, and apply it evenly all over your hair from the roots to the tips. Keep it for 30 minutes, and shampoo it well.

5) Gooseberry

Gooseberries are among the most effective home remedies for hair growth. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and some great exfoliating properties, gooseberries are one of the best home remedies for hair growth.

It has a great effect on hair follicles that helps reduce hair loss and promotes hair growth as well. Apart from keeping the strands strong and shiny, gooseberries can also help prevent hair graying. You can consume gooseberries, as they are, or make a hair mask to apply externally.

To use gooseberry: Mix gooseberry juice or powder with lemon to make a paste, and apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Massage well, and cover your head with a shower cap. Keep it for 45 to 60 minutes, and rinse it off with a chemical-free shampoo.

Nutrition is important too

While the aforementioned home remedies for hair growth are proven and effective, paying attention to your diet is also very important if you want to combat hair fall.

Ensure that you include lots of protein, vitamins, and iron in your diet, as deficiencies in these nutrients can lead to hair problems, which can lead to severe hair fall.

Most importantly, handle your hair gently, and avoid making tight hairstyles. Be gentle while washing and combing, and avoid using harsh and heat treatments on your hair regularlt.

