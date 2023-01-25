A dry scalp is a condition that occurs when the scalp loses moisture and becomes itchy and flaky.

Certain hair products, age, genetics, weather, and skin conditions can lead to dry scalp, but with the right remedies, you may be able to treat the condition. A person with a dry and rough scalp may notice the following signs:

itching

peeling skin

rough and flaky scalp

patches of scaly scalp

burning or tingling sensation on the scalp due to excessive itching

Causes of dry scalp

There are various causes that can lead to a dry scalp, and some of the major ones include:

Weather change

A change in climate can affect the scalp and make it dry and itchy. During the winter months, in particular, the scalp and skin all over the body dry out and lead to itching and peeling. Summer and heat can be drying for the scalp as well.

Chemical-based hair products

Using the wrong hair care products can cause dryness in the scalp. (Photo via Pexels/Kampus Production)

Some shampoos and other hair care products can also dry out the scalp and lead to itching and redness. Regular use of the wrong shampoos can cause an allergic reaction and lead to contact dermatitis.

Too much washing

Washing hair regularly can strip off natural oils from the scalp and make it dehydrated and rough. Over time, that can lead to an excessively dry scalp and may also cause dandruff and hair fall.

Other causes include nutrient deficiencies in the body, using heat and styling products regularly, fungal infections, and lack of proper hair care routine.

Dry scalp remedies

Although the best scalp treatment for a dry scalp largelt depends on its potential causes, making some changes to your lifestyle and hair care regimen can surely help. These include:

keeping yourself hydrated

getting proper rest and a good night's sleep

avoiding chemical-based shampoos and conditioners

avoiding using regular styling tools

avoiding alcohol and caffeine, as they can dry out the scalp and skin

Dry scalp treatment at home

To help prevent dry scalp and ease itchiness, there are various remedies you can easily try at home. Some of the best dry scalp remedies to try at home are:

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is one of the best ingredients that can help with a dry scalp. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce itching while also moisturizing the scalp. Studies suggest that aloe vera has amino acids that can nourish the scalp and prevent any kind of infection.

Just apply pure aloe vera gel to your scalp, and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wash it well with a chemical-free shampoo, followed by a conditioner. Alternatively, you can also drink aloe juice or take oral supplements.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a great remedy to prevent dandruff and dryness in the scalp. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Coconut oil has a plethora of hair and skin benefits. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties can prevent build-up of infections and help moisturize the scalp too. Studies have also shown that regular use of coconut oil can treat atopic dermatitis.

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is also an effective remedy for scalp dryness and itching. It's loaded with anti-inflammatory components that are known for treating skin problems affecting the scalp. It can relieve itching and flaky scalp quickly.

Just mix a few drops of jojoba oil with your shampoo, and massage it into your hair. That will prevent your hair from drying out and provide hydration.

Onion juice

Onion juice is also very effective in treating a dry and flaky scalp. It contains phytochemicals that help reduce flakiness and prevent dryness of the scalp. Applying it regularly can also prevent dandruff.

You can apply onion juice directly on your scalp using a cotton ball, or mix it with honey or egg to make a good hair mask.

Yogurt

Yogurt nourishes the hair. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Another great remedy to reduce dryness in the scalp is yogurt. It contains lactobacillus paracasei that restores the skin barrier, reduces dandruff, and soothes the scalp too. Applying yogurt to the scalp nourishes the hair and eliminates dryness to a greater level.

Apple cider vinegar

ACV has antimicrobial properties that help balance the scalp’s pH level and also restore the functioning of the oil glands. That, in turn, provides relief from an itchy and flaky scalp and also nourishes the hair strands.

Treating a dry and itchy scalp with the aforementioned home-based remedies is considered safe and effective. However, before adding any new product to your hair care routine, always do a patch test to avoid any kind of allergic reactions.

If the problem persists, though, it's best to consult a healthcare provider to determine the underlying causes and treatments.

