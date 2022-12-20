6 Surprising Health Benefits of Onion Water

Have you heard of the health benefits of onion water as a home remedy? It is a key component in numerous cuisines. It can be found in practically every home. So, instead of focusing on the potential for bad breath, consider the many benefits to your skin, hair, and overall health.

Onion water is being promoted as a natural cold and flu treatment by certain TikTokers. The onion juice trick might help you feel better. It makes sense to want to look a little further because TikTok has a reputation for distributing false information.

How Onion Water is Beneficial?

Onions are a good source of fiber, antioxidants, and insulin. So, onion juiceis a highly useful liquid for anything from digestive movements to assisting with hair and skin maintenance. The following are onion water's key advantages:

1) Good for hair growth and dandruff

Hair benefits greatly from onion water. Sulfur is one of the minerals necessary for encouraging hair development, and is present in trace amounts in it.

According to a study, applying onion juice to the hair and scalp twice a week for two months can promote hair growth. Additionally, it can be used to treat dandruff in the hair.

Use a cotton ball or pad to apply onion water to your hair and scalp, and then gently massage for five minutes with your fingertips.

For around 20 minutes, cover with a shower hat and wear. After that, rinse with ordinary shampoo and water.

2) Helps fight acne

Antibacterial and antifungal capabilities are important in this situation.

In a study, a gel with onion extracts reduced the appearance of acne scars in the participants. By lowering irritation and redness, this gel helped the scar look better. The study's findings suggest that bacterial and fungal illnesses might be treated with onion water.

3) Improves skin health

Applying onion water to your skin has the additional benefit of preserving healthy skin. Numerous vitamins and minerals aid in skin renewal. To continue your skin care regimen, you can construct a mask or pack for yourself.

4) Controlling diabetes

Onion water may lower blood glucose levels, which is good news for diabetics.

It helps control the symptoms of diabetes because it has few calories and boosts metabolism.

Additionally, according to a second Korean study, consuming onion extract may help lower plasma glucose levels.

5) Immunity booster

Selenium is a nutrient found in onions that may increase immune levels. The immune system is triggered by selenium, and an overactive immune system is suppressed.

People with asthma and other respiratory conditions may also find onion water helpful. Some people think the juice also strengthens and stimulates the excretory organs, especially the lungs.

6) Helps improve vision

Conjunctivitis and blepharitis are two eye infections that can be treated with the antibacterial capabilities of onion water. Studies on rabbits revealed that the juice may have a growth-inhibiting effect on the flora in the eyes.

How to Make Onion Water

Here are two ways to prepare your own onion water at home:

Squeezing: Pick up one onion, any variety would do, and peel it before chopping it up. The small onion pieces should be collected and blended for a short time to create a paste-like consistency. Squeeze the juice from the mixture into a dish after pouring it into a cotton cloth.

Boiling: Cut any onion into medium-sized pieces before adding the pieces to a saucepan of water that is boiling (about two cups). Before filtering the liquid into a bowl, wait 10 minutes.

You may keep fresh onion juice in the refrigerator for up to five days if you put it in an airtight container.

Conclusion

Overall, there is not enough scientific data to support the widespread use of onion water for scalp and hair problems, despite some claims that they help alleviate dandruff, stop hair loss, and increase shine.

Poll : 0 votes