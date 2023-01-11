Fast hair growth is possible, but that comes with commuting to hair care and understanding that like every other body part, hair needs nourishment and care to become stronger, thicker, and longer.

It’s essential to understand that similar to skin, hair also has its types such as dry hair, frizzy hair, curly hair, etc. Hence, it’s not mandatory for two individuals to follow the exact set of hair growth tips and achieve fast hair growth.

It's more common to find individuals who have different answers for “how to promote hair growth”.

How to make your hair grow faster?

The following are some of the hair growth tips you can try to implement in your hair care routine that will aid fast hair growth.

1) Take daily supplements

Use protectants, oils, and masks. (Photo via Unsplash/Christin Hume)

Just like every other body part, hair needs vitamins and supplements to become thicker. Lack of these vitamins or deficiencies in vitamin can lead to hair thinning or hair loss.

What vitamins help hair growth?

Here are some of the vitamins that help hair growth:

i) Vitamin B7 or biotin

If there's a deficiency of biotin in your system, you will experience hair thinning or hair loss. Therefore, it’s advisable to include vitamin B7 in your daily supplements to promote hair growth.

ii) Vitamin C

Vitamin C is known to protect hair from oxidative stress (reason for hair loss) and contributes to collagen synthesis (useful for building keratin, which is an important part of the overall hair structure).

2) Trim when necessary

Trim when necessary. (Photo via Unsplash/mostafa meraji)

If you believe that trimming can enable fast hair growth, it’s untrue. Ideally, you should trim only when necessary, and that too, when you want to get rid of split ends.

In fact, taking great care of your hair, trimming isn’t necessary either. Nevertheless, when you’re growing your hair, there will be stages where there's no style. To avoid these awkward moments, you should get a light trim whenever required.

3) Use a heat protectant

Usually, if you use hair dryers or irons, you’re applying heat directly to your hair. Without a protectant, it’ll become dry, frizzy, and lifeless.

If you use a heat protectant before using hair tools, hair is protected from direct heat, which will reduce hair fall.

4) Nutrition

When you’re trying to understand how to promote hair growth, you must understand that just like muscles, hair growth is supported with proper nutrition too.

Here are some of the food for hair growth that you can add to your diet:

Eggs Berries Spinach Avocados Nuts Seeds

The above items are rich in vitamins and biotin, both elements essential for fast hair growth.

5) Avoid coloring hair

Hair colors can negative affect your hair. (Photo via Unsplash/Tommy Van Kessel)

Using hair color means you’re exposing your hair to bleach. Unfortunately, bleach can cause extreme damage to hair. This damage can result in hair loss, sometimes permanent.

Therefore, it’s never a good move to use hair color when the ultimate goal is hair growth. However, if you do color your hair, ensure to mask and use heat protectants.

6) Masking and conditioning

At the end of the day, fast hair growth means looking after your hair. Just the way one uses skin care products, one must use hair care products too.

Masks and conditioners are two products that can help strengthen your hair. They improve durability of hair, resulting in less hair fall and leading to hair growth with time as strength improves.

7) Use the correct brush

Choose correct hair tools. (Photo via Unsplash/Shari Sirotnak)

Various brushes exist for different types of hair. So, you need to understand the type of brush you need for your hair. Thick and voluminous hair need a thicker brush. However, if you have thin hair, you can use a normal comb till your hair adds volume.

Additionally, use hair oil for growth, as it comes with a plethora of benefits. One of them is strengthening the hair follicles and reducing hair loss when you’re brushing your hair.

8) Be patient

When you’re trying to build muscle, the idea is to be patient along with everything else. That's because growing muscles isn’t an overnight project.

Similarly, fast hair growth requires a realistic approach. You cannot expect to see results overnight. You must be patient and continue your hair care habits for at least three months before you see visible results.

Do fast hair growth tips work?

As you can deduce, the answer to “how to grow your hair faster” isn’t rocket science. It’s essentially the basics: taking care of your hair by coupling proper nutrition and products.

However, if you don’t see results after doing all that's necessary for fast hair growth, it’s advisable to consult an expert to understand why your hair is not growing and the best way to handle the problem.

