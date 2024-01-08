8 best Fenty Beauty lip products to buy in 2024

One of the most remarkable aspects of the best Fenty Beauty lip products is the extensive range of shades designed to complement every skin tone. The top Fenty Beauty lipsticks offer a diverse selection of colors, ranging from classic reds to unconventional hues, allowing individuals to find their perfect match.

The best Fenty Beauty lip products are truly inclusive, offering a wide array of shades that cater to diverse skin tones. Rihanna, the founder of Fenty Beauty, believes that her beauty line's products are meant for everybody. Her brand's commitment to diversity ensures that everyone can find the perfect lip product, promoting a beauty community that embraces and celebrates individuality.

Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick and 7 other best Fenty Beauty lip products

1) Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil ($24)

Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil is a nourishing lip product designed to provide intense hydration and strengthen the lip skin. Its unique formula combines essential oils and ingredients to promote healthier lips, making it a versatile addition to any beauty routine.

Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil is available in two shades - Kalahari Melon (infused with Kalahari melon extracts and oil) and Barbados Cherry (infused with Barbados cherry oil and extracts). This lip oil is available on Fenty Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Intense hydration Limited color options Strengthening formula

2) Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($21)

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is a cult-favorite lip gloss known for its universally flattering shade and high-shine finish. This gloss enhances natural lip color while providing a non-sticky, nourishing feel.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is available in 9 shades. This lip luminizer is available on Fenty Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons High shine finish Sticky texture Nourishing formula

3) Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain ($27)

Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain is one of the best Fenty Beauty lip products. It is a vibrant and hydrating lip color that combines bold pigmentation with nourishing ingredients for a luscious finish.

The lip stain offers a playful and long-lasting tint, providing a comfortable and stylish addition to the makeup routine. This lip stain is available in six different shades.

Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain is available on Fenty Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Intense color payoff Limited shade range Hydrating formula

4) Fenty Beauty's ICON Velvet Liquid Lipstick ($29)

Fenty Beauty's ICON Velvet Liquid Lipstick is one of the best Fenty Beauty lip products. It is a luxurious, long-wearing lip color that combines a velvety texture with intense pigmentation.

This liquid lipstick promises a bold and comfortable application, embodying the brand's commitment to inclusivity and quality.

Fenty Beauty's ICON Velvet Liquid Lipstick is available in 12 shades. This lipstick is available on Fenty Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Rich pigmentation Drying formula Velvety texture

5) Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick ($20)

Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick is one of the best Fenty Beauty lip products that combines a refillable lipstick case with a semi-matte, highly pigmented formula. Its sustainable design allows users to replace the lipstick core, reducing environmental impact easily.

Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick is available in 16 shades for everyone. This lipstick is available on Fenty Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Sustainable Higher price point Rich pigmentation

6) Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color ($28)

Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color is one of the best Fenty Beauty lip products is a highly acclaimed liquid lipstick known for its weightless feel and long-lasting formula. It delivers intense, opaque color in a single stroke, providing a bold and sophisticated finish.

Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color is available in 7 colors. This lipstick is available on Fenty Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Vivid color Drying sensation Long-lasting wear

7) Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick ($16)

Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip-Loving Scrubstick is a lip scrub designed to exfoliate and smooth the lips, prepping them for flawless lipstick application. Its convenient stick format makes it easy to use on the go, promoting soft and kissable lips.

Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip-Loving Scrubstick is available on Fenty Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Effective exfoliation Require moisturization Subtle sweet flavor

8) Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm ($20)

Fenty Beauty's Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm is an innovative lip care product designed for long-lasting hydration. Enriched with shea butter, this balm leaves the lips feeling soft and smooth.

Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm is available on Fenty Beauty's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating Limited color range Sheer finish

The best Fenty Beauty lip products stand out for their inclusive approach to shades, innovative formulations, and long-lasting wear. Rihanna's commitment to diversity and quality is evident in every product, making Fenty Beauty a go-to brand for those seeking makeup that not only looks stunning but also celebrates individuality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are the best Fenty Beauty lip products long-lasting?

Fenty Beuty lip products feature a semi-matte, creamy formula for long-lasting wear, boasting a smooth, plush texture, and come in refillable packaging with a stylish design crafted by Rihanna.

2) How long does Fenty lip stain last?

Impressed by its extraordinary longevity, this lipstick withstands eating and drinking, making it a remarkable and worthwhile investment.

3) Is Fenty lip oil sticky?

Fenty Beauty's ultra-hydrating lip oil, enriched with Sweet Cherry Seed Oil, replenishes the moisture barrier for smoother-looking lips, delivering essential fatty acids, intense hydration, and nourishment without stickiness.