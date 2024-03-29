"I need": Fans celebrate as Jeon Somi launches makeup brand ‘GLYF’

The Dumb Dumb singer Jeon Somi is beginning her new venture, a makeup brand, GLYF. The founder announced the launch of GLYF in collaboration with Allure Korea, talking about the process of her brand products and other details.

Jeon Somi, the solo artist, has been working for her brand since 2023. She took inspiration from ancient hieroglyphs, which were written in different shapes and meanings.

Through her new venture, she wanted to establish her intention. In the Allure Korea video, she mentions,

"GLYF was created with inspiration from ancient hieroglyphs, glyphs. Like ancient hieroglyphs with different shapes and meanings, I interpret my cosmetics in my own way and express the beauty that each person has."

The artist's sole intention is to enable everyone's free expression through GLYF. Choosing the short form of the ancient term, Hieroglyph, Jeon Somi added modern flairs to it. She replaced the 'PH' with 'F', making the name more quirky and impressive.

Fans started discussing her brand launch shortly after it was announced. An X user named, @donairdaddy tweeted,

Netizens seem quite happy about this move, wishing her luck. Some have said that they trust the K-pop idol with the new launch and it would turn out the best decision.

Some fans, meanwhile, appeared to be rather dissatisfied after the Starbucks controversy. While others highlighted the fact that all the celebrities are launching their makeup brands, creating the chaos in beauty industry.

More details of the launch date of the products from Jeon Somi's GLYF

Jeon Somi announced the very first product of the brand, a highlighter palate. With a set of four colors- pink, beige, lilac, and blue, this highlighter will be released in April 2024 with a price tag of $32.

However, fans are not happy with the price point as some of them have mentioned that this price is too costly, while some asked to boycott the brand.

The debate around GLYF's pricing approach brings to light the difficulties and complexities involved with celebrities breaking into the cosmetics industry. The importance of celebrity-founded beauty companies and their influence on customer expectations and market trends continue to be important considerations as the industry continues to grow.

