10 best Korean Highlighters of 2023 for an instant glow

Korean highlighters are known for their transformative impact on one's appearance. They offer an affordable solution for elevating your makeup game. Incorporating the best Korean highlighters into the makeup routine can help achieve defined cheekbones.

Contours and bronzers are essential for enhancing facial features and creating a chiseled look. However, for a subtler yet highly effective result, consider integrating Korean highlighters into the routine.

These highlighters impart a radiant glow with pearl-infused brightness, providing a natural and luminous finish. Notably, they complement Asian skin tones exceptionally well. To help one navigate the options, here is a compiled list of the best Korean highlighters, drawing inspiration from the radiant looks of the favorite K-drama actresses.

Top 10 Korean highlighters of 2023 for instant glow

Korean beauty products have taken the makeup world by storm, and when it comes to achieving that coveted radiant glow, Korean highlighters are the best in the market.

1) 3CE Stylenanda Back to Baby Glow Beam ($18.45)

3CE Stylenanda Back to Baby Glow Beam stands out as one of the best Korean highlighters in 2023 due to its lightweight formula, providing a subtle yet buildable glow. Known for its seamless blending and natural radiance, it offers a dewy finish without overpowering the makeup, making it a top choice for those seeking an effortlessly luminous look.

3CE Stylenanda Back to Baby Glow Beam is available on Amazon.

2) ETUDE House Secret Beam Highlighter ($20.29)

ETUDE House continues to impress with this Secret Beam highlighter that imparts a luminous sheen. Its smooth texture blends seamlessly, leaving a dewy finish that lasts throughout the day.

ETUDE House Secret Beam Highlighter is available on Amazon and Walmart's online store.

3) ETUDE HOUSE Play 101 Stick Contour Duo ($12)

ETUDE HOUSE Play 101 Stick Contour Duo New stands out as one of the best Korean highlighters in 2023 due to its innovative dual-ended design, offering both contour and highlight in a single stick.

This versatile product allows for easy application, seamless blending, and a natural, radiant finish, making it a go-to choice for achieving a sculpted and glowing complexion. ETUDE HOUSE Play 101 Stick Contour Duo is available on Amazon.

4) Kaja Mochi Glow Highlight

Kaja Mochi Glow Highlight stands out as one of the best Korean highlighters in 2023 due to its unique "mochi" texture that blends seamlessly into the skin. Its lightweight formula provides a natural and radiant glow, making it a top choice for those seeking an effortlessly luminous finish with a touch of innovation.

Kaja Mochi Glow Highlight is available on Sephora's online store and Amazon.

5) Clio Kill Cover High Glow Cushion ($15.99)

CLIO Kill Cover High Glow Cushion stands out as one of the best Korean highlighters in 2023 due to its finely milled powder and exceptional bendability. This highlighter not only imparts a radiant glow but also allows for customizable intensity, making it a versatile and coveted choice for achieving a natural and luminous finish.

CLIO Kill Cover High Glow Cushion is available on Amazon.

6) It's Skin Babyface Petit Highlighter ($13.99)

Its Skin Babyface Petit Highlighter stands out as one of the best Korean highlighters in 2023 due to its exceptional formula that imparts a natural, luminous glow. Its finely milled texture and buildable coverage make it a versatile choice for achieving a radiant complexion, making it a favorite among makeup enthusiasts.

It's Skin Babyface Petit Highlighter is available on Amazon.

7) I'm Meme Highlighter Stick - 03 Highlighter - Champagne Gold ($15)

The I'm Meme Highlighter Stick in the shade "Champagne Gold" (03) stands out as one of the best Korean highlighters in 2023. Its creamy texture and Champagne Gold hue effortlessly blend onto the skin, providing a luminous and natural glow. This versatile highlighter stick is praised for its ease of application and its ability to deliver a radiant finish suitable for various makeup looks.

I'm Meme Highlighter Stick - Champagne Gold is available on Amazon.

8) Hince True Dimension Radiance Balm ($31.50)

Hince True Dimension Radiance Balm has a unique blend of nourishing ingredients and a lightweight formula. Offering a natural, radiant glow, this highlighter effortlessly enhances the complexion, making it a standout choice for a luminous and dewy finish.

Hince True Dimension Radiance Balm is available on Amazon.

9) CEZANNE - Pearl Glow Highlight ($20.99)

CEZANNE's Pearl Glow Highlight stands out due to its exceptional formula that imparts a natural, pearlescent glow. Renowned for its lightweight texture and long-lasting luminosity, this highlighter seamlessly enhances the complexion, making it a go-to choice for those seeking an effortless and radiant finish.

CEZANNE's Pearl Glow Highlight is available on Amazon.

10) Holika Holika - Shell Glow Highlighter ($18)

Holika Holika's Shell Glow Highlighter stands out as one of the best Korean highlighters in 2023 due to its innovative formula, providing a mesmerizing and radiant shell-like glow. With its jelly-like texture and long-lasting dewy finish, it effortlessly enhances the complexion, making it a top choice for those seeking a natural yet luminous look.

Holika Holika's Shell Glow Highlighter is available on Amazon.

Investing in a quality Korean highlighter can instantly transform the makeup routine, adding a touch of radiance and luminosity. The 10 best highlighter products for 2023 cater to various preferences, ensuring there's a perfect fit for everyone seeking that coveted instant glow. Whether one prefers a subtle sheen or a more intense highlight, these highlighters are sure to become staples in the beauty collection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q.1 Which is the best Korean highlighter?

Answer: The ETUDE HOUSE Play 101 Stick Contour Duo New offers an enduring, extra glow, and instantly brightens the face with an alluring luminosity.

Q.2 Where do you apply Korean highlighters?

Answer: Apply cream or liquid Korean highlighters on the bridge of the nose, cheekbone tops, chin, and beneath the brows for an extra luminous complexion.

Q.3 Is highlighter bad for oily skin?

Answer: For oily skin, it's advisable to use a lightweight mattifying foundation as a base and apply powder highlighter to avoid emphasizing large pores with the shimmer particles.