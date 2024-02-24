Jeon Somi’s look for Prada at Milan Fashion Week stuns the fans: “Barbie Girl”

The solo artist Jeon Somi joined others at Milan Fashion Week for the Prada show, contributing a distinctive fashion moment to her fans. On February 22, the K-pop idol graced a blazer dress from Prada in a dark color and styled it with her blonde hair.

At the Milan Fashion Week, the creative duo of Prada, Miuccia Prada, and Raf Simons introduced the theme of heritage while aligning the spirit of the runway with nature and the earth.

However, the rapper and vocalist, Jeon Somi, has posted some of the pictures in the Prada ensemble, and fans flooded their remarks on the Instagram post, underscoring her as the Barbie of the Italian brand.

@lalisa_blackpink commented on Jeon Somi's picture ' K-pop Barbie girl' ( Image via @somsomi0309)

Jeon Somi's Prada look at Milan Fashion Week won internet

Apart from being a talented rapper and vocalist, Jeon Somi has shared her fashion statement with the world, making herself a global style icon. In this fashion month, the artist reached Milan on February 20, providing a distinctive airport look to her fans.

Somi posed at the airport in a Prada ensemble. She graced a white top with a triangle Prada monogram on the top and paired it with a black mini skirt. She layered an oversized leather coat, designed with zip detailing.

To finish off the look, Somi wore sheer black tights and black pointy-toe pumps. In the blending of a black and white ensemble, her brown Prada bag was highlighted.

At the show, she graced the blazer dress, aligning with the Prada FW24 collection. The show noted:

"The Fall/Winter 2024 Prada collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons embeds fashion with fragments of histories, in an exploration of notions of beauty, of a contemporary world formed by memories. There is a romance, with the past."

The collection garnered bold clothing elements for women with ribbon details. The blazers, coats, pastel knitwear, and pencil skirts were some of the notable pieces in the collection. Somi graced a dark grey blazer and paired it with plum hued skirt with fringes and golden embellishment.

With a belt tucked over the blazer which can be seen through the skirt. She paired black boots and a leather Prada bag. Netizens love the look, praising her as the Barbie girl for her blonde hairdo.

Jeon Somi's Prada look at Milan Fashion Week won internet ( Image via @dazedkorea/Instagram)

Netizens seemed quite happy with this look, as most of her 'Princess Prada' or 'queen'. Apart from these two looks, the rapper was seen the next day at a Prada store wearing black shorts and a grey top, waving his hand toward fans.