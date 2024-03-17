6 Best women’s Nike Air Max 1 sneakers to avail in 2024

Every generation of sneakerheads has flocked to the Nike Air Max 1 style at some point. The classic style of the Air Max 1 has been steadily rising in popularity worldwide. A plethora of colorways have been released for the Air Max 1 silhouette since its 1987 debut.

Here is a list of six women's Air Max 1 versions to watch out for in 2024 if you want to add these sneakers to your collection this year from the official website and stores.

Disclaimer: The article contains the author's opinions solely. Individual opinions may vary.

More details about the six women’s Nike Air Max 1 sneakers to look for this year

1) Nike Air Max 1 “All Petals United”

Expand Tweet

The “All Petals United” iteration can be bought at a selling price label of $150 for each pair. These women’s shoes can be purchased in sizes ranging between US5 to US10.

The Nike Air Max 1 for women is available in various colors: white, fir, sail, light bone, adobe, and black. The upper, made of leather and mesh, is white.

The top plastic eyelets showcase sail elements, while the front of the mudguard and back heel include suede hits. Beginning in the middle of the foot, a patchwork design of various colors and patterns encircles the rear heel.

In contrast to the mostly pastel color scheme, the green suede Swoosh adds a pop of contrast. Mini Swoosh embroidery on the toe and solid rubber outsole adds further multi-colored impacts. Insoles that are custom-made with the words "All Petals United."

2) Nike Air Max 1 “Playful Pink”

Expand Tweet

The “Playful Pink” colorway is currently available for purchase with a retail price label of $140 per pair.

These shoes have pink accents on the Swooshes, tongue tags, heel, and insole branding. This shade is repeated on the mudguards and the outsole's toe area. The midsoles, inner lining, collars, laces, and tongues are all kept in a pristine white color scheme.

The design is elevated by adding style, practicality, and the visible Air Max units in the heels. A modern Black rubber outsole finishes off the sneaker. These sneakers guarantee a comfortable and customized fit because they are made especially for women.

3) Nike Air Max 1 “Smokey Mauve”

Expand Tweet

The “Smokey Mauve” colorway of the Air Max 1 model is marked with a selling price tag of $140 per pair. They are accessible in sizes ranging from US5 to US12.

An aesthetically stunning combination of Summit White, Smokey Mauve, and Light Iron Ore hues is displayed in this version. The shoe's upper is made of plush suede and mesh for breathability.

The White canvas serves as the shoe's base, while overlays of Light Iron Ore decorate the vamp, quarter panels, and heel. Logos on the Swooshes, mudguards, tongue, heel, and insole are complemented by smokey mauve accents, which lend an air of sophistication.

The White midsole, which showcases an Air heel unit, adds comfort and beauty to the design. In a stylish combination of mauve and white, the shoe's rubber outsole provides all-day stability and durability.

4) Nike Air Max 1 “Red Stardust”

Expand Tweet

The “Red Stardust” colorway of the silhouette is sold for $105.97 per pair right now (originally priced at $140). These women’s shoes are available in sizes varying from US5 to US12.

This Nike Air Max 1 version features a White mesh foundation and incorporates Sail, Cedar, Red Stardust, and Coconut Milk hues. The panels, its heels, Swooshes, and mudguards are adorned with Cedar and Red Stardust soft suede toppings.

Tongue tags, insoles, and sewn heels include the brand's emblem. The Black rubber outsole completes the design, while the Coconut Milk midsole maintains the shoe's vintage allure.

5) Nike Air Max 1 “Safety Orange”

Expand Tweet

The Nike Air Max 1 Safety Orange rendition can be bought for $105.97 per pair (originally priced at $140). The brand offered Sizes ranging from US5 to US12.

The shoe showcases timeless color blocking featuring a white foundation and reinforcements in neutral grey. In addition to the Swooshes and eyelets, the tongue labels, insoles, heels, mudguards, and outer sole unit are adorned with Safety Orange embellishments.

In addition to the outsoles, the tongue, laces, collar, and inner liner are all white. High heels with noticeable Air Max units combine design with function. A black rubber outsole completes the aesthetic. Designed specifically for ladies, this shoe ensures a snug and comfortable fit.

6) Nike Air Max 1 “White Black”

Expand Tweet

The Nike Air Max 1 White Black variant is marked with a selling price label of $140 per pair. They are currently accessible via Swoosh’s online site. Women’s exclusive sizes from US5 to US12 are available at Nike stores.

The "White Black" Nike Air Max 1 embodies a classic style with a top that combines suede and mesh. The mudguard and Swoosh are adorned with black suede, creating a striking contrast.

White mesh sections are deliberately positioned along the toebox and the collar to enhance breathability and make the black hits stand out. The vamp, midfoot area, and heel tab all have white suede accents.

The design is completed with white laces, a tongue that prominently features a black TPU eyelet, and a tongue tag bearing the Nike logo. Underneath is a timeless white Air Max 1 midsole with a prominent Air unit in the heel. The outsole, made of durable black and white rubber, provides excellent traction.