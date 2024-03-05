5 Best Nike Air Jordan 38 sneaker colorways released so far

After the successful launch of the Air Jordan 37 in 2022, the most recent upgrade to the Jumpman label’s sneaker portfolio is the Air Jordan 38.

A landmark partnership was forged in 1984 between Nike and NBA superstar Michael Jordan, and it is still going strong today. This dynamic pair never ceases to amaze and captivate their devoted fans with each new version. With the 1985 release of the Air Jordan 1, the team's success began. This trend has continued ever since, with the addition of new notable models to the collection.

Featuring innovative plate technology influenced by the impeccable footwork of Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 38 represents the newest step in this storied journey.

Both the classic and low-top versions of this Air Jordan sneaker are available, which debuted last year. Here are the five most popular colorways of the Air Jordan 38 that have been released so far, so sneakerheads may pick one that suits them.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favourite colorways. Please let us know more in the comments.

More details about the five best Air Jordan 38 sneaker releases so far

1) Air Jordan 38 FIBA

Expand Tweet

This shoe is designed to help players stay low, stable, and agile on the ground. The silhouette has an innovative X-Plate that resembles the straps of the Air Jordan 8. Entirely decked in a White/Metallic Gold-Pure Platinum palette, this variant of the AJ38 features lightweight and durable engineered embroidery on the upper, which has been incorporated to safeguard the wearer's foot.

The Zoom strobel serves as a launching plate, offering explosiveness and multidirectional movement. This incredible Air Jordan 38 takes design cues from the famous colors used in the FIBA logo—a neutral base with colorful accents—to pay homage to the International Basketball Federation.

Expand Tweet

The shoe boasts a predominantly white composition all over. The uppers of this iteration were emblazoned with metallic gold details in the form of the Jumpman logo and tongue flap embellishments. Finally, the final touches are added with the use of black on the sole units, inner lining, and under the tongue.

The Air Jordan 38 FIBA colorway was launched on September 7, 2023. This colorway was dropped with a $200 price label for each adult pair. They were sold via Nike's online as well as physical platforms.

2) Air Jordan 38 Low Fundamental

Expand Tweet

The shoe features a sophisticated White, Black, and Siren Red color scheme, similar to the Air Jordan 38 that was introduced in August. It takes design cues from the signature crossing straps of the Air Jordan 8 and boldly displays the same breakthrough sole technology, featuring the all-new X-Plate system.

On top of that, it has an all-length Zoom Air strobel for maximum comfort. Embroidery that is both recognizable and tailored to the lower-cut silhouette adorns the top part of the shoe, drawing inspiration from the iconic Air Jordan 38 mid-cut game sneaker.

The AJ38 Low model's "Fundamental" iteration was released on January 9, 2024, for $175 and sold on both Nike online and in-store platforms.

3) Air Jordan 38 Chinese New Year

Expand Tweet

The attractive color scheme of these festivity sneakers includes Cedar, Light Pumice, Sail, Oil Green, and Dark Team Red, as well as Metallic Gold Grain. Its construction, which combines suede, mesh, and textile materials, precisely captures the artistic sensibility of Chinese culture.

An intense hue of red, with hints of pale green on the laces as well as on the interior of the tongue, adorns the body of the pair. Shining Metallic Gold encircles the classic Jumpman emblem, which constitutes the tongue embellishment.

The X-Plate guarantees responsiveness on the court, particularly during rapid cuts, and the Zoom Strobel and Cushlon 3.0 in the midsole provide top-notch cushioning. A semi-translucent outsole completes the design, lending it an air of refined elegance.

Expand Tweet

After much anticipation, the "Chinese New Year" sneaker dropped on January 24, 2024. A price tag of $200 indicated that these were celebration shoes. They were available through both Nike's online and offline stores.

4) Air Jordan 38 Low Sunshine

Expand Tweet

The shoe's upper, which is made of a combination of synthetic nubuck, mesh, and breathable weave paneling, looks great with a color palette that includes Taxi, Safety Orange, Sail, and Tour Yellow. In keeping with the summery vibe, the insoles feature a sun graphic.

For the utmost comfort on the court, the Air Jordan 38 Low features Zoom Strobel padding, a Phylon midsole, and Cushlon 3.0 foam. Exceptional court grip is provided by the translucent rubber outsole.

The "Sunshine" version was released for sale on March 1, 2024. These shoes were offered with a fixed price tag of $185. The Swoosh label sold them through both its online and offline stores.

5) Air Jordan 38 Low Black/Gamma Blue

Expand Tweet

This Air Jordan 38 is adorned with stitched accents on the midfoot as well as the heel and has been constructed from breathable weave paneling and black synthetic nubuck. The famous Jumpman emblem on the insoles plus the brilliant Gamma Blue embellishments on the interior line create a dynamic look.

Zoom Strobel, a Phylon midsole, and Cushlon 3.0 foam make up the padding arrangement, which is designed to provide ideal comfort while performing. For a superior court grip, opt for the transparent rubber outsole.

The AJ38 Low model's "Black/Gamma Blue" colorway was most recently unveiled on February 27, 2024. These shoes were sold at both Nike's online and physical locations for $175 per pair.

Read more: Every Nike Air Jordan sneaker releasing in March 2024

These are some of the best high and low-top AJ38 colorways released by Jordan Brand so far. Fans and other curious readers can surely check out these colorways, alongside other variants of the model on Nike's site as they are currently available for purchase.