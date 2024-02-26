Every Nike Air Jordan sneaker releasing in March 2024

Nike Air Jordan has become a staple name in the sneaker industry. Jordans are a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast, and no collection is truly complete without a pair. Air Jordan, born from the partnership of Nike and legendary Michael Jordan, boasts a very rich legacy that traces back to the '80s. This decades-long heritage has transformed Jordans from sneakers to an emotion.

The popularity of these kicks can also be attributed to countless collaborations with top athletes and celebrities. Over the years, Air Jordans have become the top choice of sneakerheads, and they eagerly wait for fresh and retro releases. For all those geeks, here is a list of seven Nike Air Jordans coming in March 2024.

More details about the Nike Air Jordan sneaker releases planned for March 2024

1) Air Jordan 5 "Olive"

First introduced in 2006 in the Jordan Lifestyle Collection, which included more LS-oriented color schemes of the legendary basketball shoe, this AJ 5 gained popularity for its distinctive blend of earthy hues and high-quality materials. Remaining faithful to the original version, the AJ 5 Retro Olive re-release will feature the familiar army olive and solar orange color combination.

Offering an olive-toned upper, touches of orange can be spotted in the lining, shark teeth detailing on the midsole, and Jumpman branding on the back heel and the tongue. The icy blue translucent accents on the outsole complete the look.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Olive" on March 2, 2024. These kicks will be available at Nike and chosen Jordan Brand outlets. Available in full family sizes, the prices are $225, $160, $100, and $85 for different models.

2) Air Jordan 1 High "Cacao Wow"

This AJ 1 Retro High OG SP "Cacao Wow" showcases a lush suede upper, elegantly combining various brown hues on the mudguard, collar, eyestays, and Swoosh. The collar and heel overlays are adorned in a subtle cacao wow tone, creating a sophisticated contrast.

The foundation of the sneaker, including the toe, tongue, and midfoot panels, is displayed in a pristine sail hue paired with coordinating laces. This pair sports a suede Nike Air hang tag and unique packaging, including a stylish grey box and an extra dust bag for storage and display. Completing the design of this AJ1 are the sail midsole and dusty clay rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 High "Cacao Wow" is set to appear on stage on March 6, 2024. These sneakers will be available for purchase at Nike and chosen Jordan Brand stores, both online and in-person. Offered in women's sizes, this sneaker will be priced at $200.

3) Air Jordan 4 Retro "Metallic Gold" (W)

Crafted specifically for women, this AJ 4 Retro features a pristine sail and a metallic gold color scheme. This footwear showcases a sail-based upper crafted from premium leather, complemented by metallic gold hardware accents. Each panel is covered by a sail shade, with the heel tab featuring a creamier finish in contrast to the leather sections of the upper.

The Jumpman branding is embossed onto the leather atop the tongue, with additional accents located near the lace set on the wings. This pair's metallic gold finish stands out against the sail ensemble. Below, the iconic Jordan 4 midsole is featured in a sail colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro Metallic Gold W will hit the sneaker market on March 9, 2024. These sneakers will be available at Nike, SNKRS, and a few select Jordan Brand stores when released. These women's exclusive sneakers will come with a price tag of $200.

4) Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow"

The design of the AJ 3 Retro incorporates elements reminiscent of the iconic AJ 3 Black Cement. The leather upper in black is styled with the classic elephant print in grey on the mudguard, eyestay, and heel overlay.

The green glow eyelets perfectly match the details near the vamp, inside the tongue, and on the collar. Putting the finishing touches on the silhouette, a white and black midsole fitted with an exposed Air unit in the heel is combined with a grey outsole.

According to Sneaker News, the AJ 3 Retro Green Glow will hit the shelves on March 16, 2024. It will be up for grabs in men's, grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes, priced at $200, $150, $90, and $75, in that order.

5) Air Jordan 14 Retro SE "Flint Grey"

The Air Jordan 14 Retro SE Flint Grey special edition colorway comes in flint grey, stealth, and white. Drawing inspiration from the AJ 8 Retro Cool Grey released in 2017, this pair sports an all-grey upper.

Premium hairy suede overlays are juxtaposed with cashmere suede underlays for a luxury vibe. White accents on the foam portions of the midsole and a solid grey rubber outsole complete the layout of these shoes.

The AJ 14 Retro SE Flint Grey will be released on March 20, 2024. They will be available via Nike, SNKRS, and select Jordan Brand retailers. Coming in men's and grade school sizes, retail is set at $210 and $160, respectively.

6) Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Trophy Room, run by Michael Jordan's son Marcus, is well known for its partnerships with Jordan Brand. Now, an exciting collaboration between Jordan Brand and Trophy Room on the AJ1 Retro Low OG is coming up. Marcus Jordan has said two Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG versions are arriving.

In the "Away" colorway, the polyester mudguard and eyestays are dominated by shades of red, while the lower eyestay features an embroidered Trophy Room logo. White hits adorn the toe, quarter panel, tongue, and sockliner, while black overlays grace the heel and Swoosh logo.

The Jordan Wings shine in metallic gold on the heel, while MJ's signature is decorated in black on the lateral heel. The finishing touches include a Jumpman on the insole of the left sneaker and Trophy Room branding on the right. The white midsole and a vibrant red rubber outsole add the final touch.

Another AJ1 Lows is also included in this partnership, known as "Home." This colorway, only available in-store at the Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida, displays a nearly identical design and color scheme, except for the absence of the white Swoosh and blue/yellow accents.

As per Sneaker News, the collaborative AJ 1 low in the "Home" and "Away" colorways is scheduled to drop on March 21, 2024. Available in men's sizes, the retail price for these sneakers is set at $140.

7) Air Jordan 9 Retro Powder Blue

There has been a lengthy wait for a re-release of the Air Jordan 9 Retro Powder Blue since its 2010 debut. This version of the AJ 9 Retro, dressed in summit white, black, and dark powder blue, is said to have specifications most similar to the original.

It has a white leather upper with black and dark powder blue embellishments. The 2024 model is a throwback to the original, with the same Jumpman emblem around the globe and the same 23-less heel as its 1994 antecedent. The blue and white Jordan 9 midsole and two-tone rubber outsole are underneath.

As reported by Sneaker News, on March 23, Nike will release the Air Jordan 9 Retro in a Powder Blue colorway. Fans can get their hands on them from Nike, SNKRS, and certain Jordan Brand stores. Selling for $210, $160, $100, and $85 for full-family sizes, accordingly.

So far, these are the Nike Jordans planned for release in March 2024. Sneaker and Jordan fans can explore the website for future updates on more upcoming kicks.