Every Nike Air Jordan 4 sneaker releasing in 2024

The addition of the Air Jordan 4 to the Jordan portfolio was done in 1989. This was the second shoe created by Tinker Hatfield for the Jordan Brand-numbered series.

The popularity of AJs among sneakerheads, particularly Jordan aficionados, has grown over time. The label swiftly released new versions of their style due to the tremendous response to their debut.

Like every year, Jordan Brand has ambitious plans for the silhouette, which include releasing GRs and a collaborative iteration. 2024 becomes more special for the model as it marks the 35th anniversary of the silhouette.

More details about the Nike Air Jordan 4 colorways planned for 2024

For Michael Jordan fans and other basketball enthusiasts who are willing to add a fresh AJ 4 sneaker to their collection, here’s a list of all the upcoming colorways of MJ’s fourth eponymous model:

Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”

Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue”

Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris”

Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green”

Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder”

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Phantom”

Air Jordan 4 “Fear”

Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur”

Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Gold”

Air Jordan 4 “Orchid”

1) Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”

On February 17, 2024, the AJ 4 Bred Reimagined sneakers are anticipated to arrive. These shoes will be available through Nike's SNKRS app and other retailers affiliated with the Jordan Brand. They will be tagged with a $215 price label.

The AJ 4 "Bred," which debuted in 1989 under the name "Black Cement," has gone through a total of five variations of reissues before making a successful comeback in 2019 with all the original details intact, like the iconic "Nike Air" label on the heels.

This shoe incorporates a color palette of Black, Varsity Red, Cement Grey, and Summit White. The high-quality leather top, substituted for nubuck, and the reappearance of "Nike Air" on the heels are features that will distinguish the "Reimagined" AJ 4 from the initial version. Full family sizes will be offered for the shoe.

2) Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue”

A rumored release date for the "Military Blue" AJ4 shoe is May 11, 2024. These kicks will retail for $215 a pair and may be traded using the Nike SNKRS app and a network of affiliated Jordan Brand dealers. Full family sizing options will be offered for these shoes.

This basketball shoe features a classic color combination of Off-White, Neutral Grey, and Military Blue. The toe region has been trimmed with Neutral Grey layering, while the top is made of Off-White leather.

The Jumpman insignia appearing on the tongues, together with Military Blue embellishments on the midsole, heel tabs, and eyelets, improve the overall aesthetic. The White "Nike Air" insignia on the heels, in addition to the White, Blue, and Grey rubber outsoles, give them a vintage look.

3) Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris”

The fourth signature Air Jordan shoe in the "Paris" colorway is slated to release sometime in July 2024. With a $225 price tag, these sneakers will be offered via the SNKRS app and some other authorized Jordan Brand sellers.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, and to celebrate, Jumpman label will put out a special Air Jordan 4 "Paris" version. Not only does this drop celebrate the major sporting occasion, but it also pays tribute to the legendary Air Jordan 4's 35th anniversary.

The basketball shoe is a fashionable combination of the shades Particle Grey, Cement Grey, Smoke Grey, and Iron Grey. Although there have been no photographs released, you can expect superior components.

The exterior will have several different colors of grey and a Jumpman symbol in Metallic Silver will be emblazoned on the tongue. Also, keep an eye out for a subtle reference to the Olympic Games on the sneaker. A sturdy Grey rubber sole completes the style.

4) Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green”

Preliminary rumors indicate that the "Oxidized Green" AJ 4 will be released on May 25, 2024. Several associated dealers and Nike SNKRS app will facilitate the trading of these pairs, which will be priced at $210 each.

The next version will have a simple and sleek combination of neutral grey, oxidized green, and white. Sneakerheads should expect Oxidized Green highlights or maybe a whole green foundation, albeit no official photographs are circulating just yet.

You may anticipate the return of the iconic Jumpman emblem, the return of the original visible Air cushioning in the heel, and the return of the strong Neutral Grey rubber outsole.

5) Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder”

Featuring a price tag of $215, the "White Thunder" colorway is expected to make its debut on August 24, 2024. And these pairs will be dealt via the SNKRS app and other partnering merchants.

The color choice for this particular edition is straight up white and black. The upper, tongue, wings, and portion of the midsole are all complemented by the black nubuck.

In a departure from previous "Thunder" drops, the midsole, eyelets, Jumpman on the tongue, insoles, and heels are all white, setting them apart from the black mesh basis. The aesthetic is completed with a white Jumpman submerged in a black rubber outsole.

6) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Phantom”

In the fall of 2024, look out for the AJ 4 "Phantom" colorway, a collaboration with A Ma Maniere. These shoes will be available for purchase in women's sizes exclusively through the Nike SNKRS app and a network of retailers selling Jordan Brand products.

The "Phantom" AJ 4 by A Ma Maniere features a chic color combination of Phantom, Metallic Pewter, Violet Ore, Light Iron Ore, Muslin, and Burgundy Crush.

The footwear features an array of high-quality supplies, with a Phantom-colored base that is branded with Nike Air plus A Ma Maniere on the see-through back heel tabs, adding an intimate element. Sail in the midsole plus Burgundy Crush rubber outsole round out the design.

You also get an extra pair of laces to personalize your shoes, and they come in a custom-made, co-branded box.

7) Air Jordan 4 “Fear”

According to reports, the "Fear" version of the model will be available for purchase sometime in the 2024 holiday season. Additionally, a plethora of associated retail stores and Nike's SNKRS app will offer them.

During the 2024 holiday season, the AJ 4 "Fear" will be returning. These sneakers, together with the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 5, were issued in 2013 as a member of the Air Jordan "Fear Pack." The design was inspired by Michael Jordan's 2008 "Becoming Legendary" commercial.

Jordan famously said in an ad, “I’m scared of what I won’t become. You’re scared of what I could become.” Every pair of shoes in the Fear Pack conveys this concept.

The sneaker features a top adorned with White embellishments and woven in Black, Pure Platinum, Cool Grey, and White. White rubber outsoles, red Nike Air units, and black-speckled midsoles are all part of the layout. The slogan "I'm scared of what I won't become" appears boldly on the insoles.

8) Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur”

The women’s exclusive “Vivid Sulfur” colorway will potentially hit the market on April 20, 2024. These will be available for purchase through the SNKRS app on Nike's website and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200 each.

A women-specific version called "Vivid Sulfur" will be unveiled by Jordan Brand in White, Coconut Milk, Vivid Sulfur, and Anthracite color combination.

A White leather exterior is complemented by Black details on the wings, heel tabs, and midsole in the OG-style color mixing. The rubber outsole, Jumpman logo on the tongue, lacing eyelets, and brilliant Vivid Sulfur Yellow embellishments decorate the inside padding.

A simpler flair is achieved with Coconut Milk hues adorning the forefoot as well as heel sole parts, making them ideal for summers spent in the sun.

9) Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Gold”

On March 16, 2024, the model will be available in the "Metallic Gold" colorway, which is another exclusive option for ladies. These kicks, priced at $200, will be sold through select Jordan Brand retailers and the Nike SNKRS app.

The Sail leather top, tongues, laces, web, inner padding, and rubber sole of these AJ 4s are coordinated with the shoe's color scheme of Metallic Gold, Black, and Sail. Eyelets, tongue labels, Jumpman heel tabs, and Air components are detailed with dazzling Metallic Gold details, boosting the appearance.

10) Air Jordan 4 “Orchid”

This women’s special “Orchid” colorway is projected to be introduced at some point during Holiday 2024, as per preliminary reports. They will be dropped via the Nike’s SNKRS app and a variety of other Jordan Brand-linked merchants.

Though no pictures have leaked, you may speculate that Orchid will occupy the majority of the top. The color scheme that is rumored to be used for this sneaker is White, Black, Neutral Grey, and Orchid.

The tips of the laces and a portion of the rubber outsole can have neutral grey touches. On the heels, midsole, and tongue of the shoe, you will observe the visible Air elements. It might be finished off with Jumpman emblems on the insoles, heels, and tongues.

These are the AJ4 sneaker variants that will be hitting the footwear world throughout 2024. As the release details of the stated colorways are based on early reports from sneaker insiders, Jordanheads are advised to stay connected with the Nike site for timely alerts on their official launch details.