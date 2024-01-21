Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey sneakers (2024): Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey sneakers are preparing to join Jumpman’s 2024 launch roster. As shown in the early mockup images shared by ZSneakerheadz, this AJ3 colorway will be entirely decked in a Summit White/Fire Red-Cement Grey-Black palette.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey colorway is anticipated to step into the footwear scene on August 31, 2024, as per the aforementioned Jordan Brand insider. However, it is imperative to note that the release date is still pending confirmation from Jordan Brand.

These sneakers will reportedly be sold through Nike’s online and offline stores, its SNKRS app, and a bunch of its connected retail shops. These shoes will be dropped in multiple sizing options, including men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants, marked at $200, $150, $90, and $75, respectively.

More details about the new Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey sneakers

Jordan Brand intends to make sure that Jumpman enthusiasts get more AJ3s in the coming months, especially considering the collaborative sneaker designs created together with J Balvin and A Ma Maniere.

Both of these Air Jordan 3 joint variations will also be offered in the next few months of 2024. In addition to these collab colorways, Jordan Brand is also planning the general release of the Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey iteration in the following months.

The legendary Air Jordan 4 Cement will serve as the source of design influence for Jordan Brand's Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey.

Jordan Brand has found a method to differentiate this upcoming AJ 3 from the traditional White Cement version, despite the fact that not many features differ between the two. This particular set comes in a combination that features summit white, fire red, cement gray, and black. The shoe features an upper constructed from leather that is white in color and features colorblocking in the "True Blue" style.

Expand Tweet

The toe cap, the rear heel counter, and the foundation beneath the plastic eyelets are typical locations where the classic elephant pattern details may be witnessed within the shoe. The eyelets, meanwhile, are available in two colors--cement grey and fire red, featuring fire red covering the bottom of the eyelet.

An additional splash of crimson highlights the Jumpman insignia on the tongue. The lining plus the upper section of the midsole are some of the places where the color cement grey is seen once more. The remaining portion of the midsole is embellished with sail, and the outer sole unit is a solid gray color that brings it together.

Nike's website details the Air Jordan 3's history and design elements as:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

It continues as follows:

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey shoes that will be accessible in the coming months of this year. Jordanheads and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s online site and its SNKRS app to catch the latest updates on the arrival of these sneakers.