Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 "All-Star" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 "All-Star" colorway of the Swoosh label's popular basketball sneaker design recently appeared online. The colorway of these Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 "All-Star" sneakers features a black/white palette.

The Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 "All-Star" sneakers are anticipated to enter the basketball shoe marketplace on February 13, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that Nike's confirmation is still awaited.

Reportedly, these pairs will be available for purchase through Nike and other select retailers, both online and in-store. The shoe will be sold at a retail price of $180 and will be available in men's sizes.

More details about the Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 “All-Star” shoes

Explore Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 All-Star sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

A wide variety of sneakers are included in Nike's All-Star 2024 selection, including timeless works that are making a comeback, such as the KD4 Galaxy, as well as contemporary takes on trademark kicks from LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ja Morant.

An additional component of the event is the unveiling of brand-new iterations of the Greater Than collections, which are based on famous basketball games from the 1990s.

Following the introduction of the GT Cut 3, inspired by the Zoom Flight 5, and the GT Jump 2, influenced by the Total Air Foamposite Max, the final chapter in this lineup is the GT Hustle 2, which the Uptempo influences.

Taking its cues from the original Air More Uptempo and, more particularly, its timeless black-white hue, this GT Hustle 2 keeps its performance characteristics intact.

It involves the designed mesh, the neoprene top, the gripping sole system, and the extended Zoom Air padding underneath. Nike underlined the function of the Zoom Air unit in the following words:

“We stitched a full-length Zoom Air unit to the bottom of the upper to give you a propulsive feeling down the floor and optimal energy return from the 1st step you take to the last. Whether you’re exploding out of triple threat or sprinting from baseline to baseline, it gives you responsiveness directly under your foot.”

The most eye-catching aspect of the top is the "AIR" patch that is located on the midfoot. This overlay is a true salute to the bold aesthetic of Uptempo.

Additionally, a jewel Swoosh pattern on the heel of this modern shoe further connects it to its classic origins. Among the additional touches that bring to mind basketball sneakers from the 1990s is the logo of the team on both the tongue flap and the insole.

A closer look at the Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 All-Star shoes (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Not only do these components contribute to the shoe's vintage appeal, but they also honor the brand's profound link to the progression of basketball historically.

The description of the Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 sneaker model on Swoosh’s website reads:

“One step can make all the difference when it’s game point, like a sneaky successful backdoor layup that’s blocked if not for a sliver of separation, or a last-second leap at your opponent that sends their 3 clanking off the rim. We used insights from female athletes to make the G.T. Hustle 2 soft, supportive and lightweight—which every basketball player needs.”

Be on the lookout for the newly created Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 "All-Star" sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Those interested in purchasing them are advised to stay in touch with Nike's online platforms for timely alerts on their release.

