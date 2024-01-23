LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 Iridescent men's basketball shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Puma MB.01 maintains its desirability as a sought-after design, even as the collaboration between Puma and LaMelo progresses to the third signature model. This dynamic partnership has left a lasting impact on the basketball sneaker industry, with Puma consistently revisiting the MB.01 in various iterations.

Now, the silhouette is making a comeback in the captivating "Lilac Chiffon/Light Aqua" colorway, showcasing a renewed vibrancy to this iconic sneaker.

Scheduled for release on February 2, 2024, the Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.01 Iridescent Men’s Basketball Shoes are set to hit the market. Enthusiasts can secure these signature kicks through Puma's official channels and via select retailers' websites and stores.

Priced at $140, these sneakers, adorned with an iridescent touch, will be available in various men's sizes, offering fans an opportunity to embrace both style and performance on the basketball court.

More details about the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 Iridescent men's basketball shoes

Here's another look at the Puma MB.01 sneakers (Image via Puma)

In the world of cutting-edge basketball footwear, the Lamelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Iridescent sneakers emerge as a striking fusion of style and performance.

Donned in the captivating Lilac Chiffon-Light Aqua colorway, these kicks demand attention. Crafted with a breathable woven mesh upper, these sneakers prioritize comfort and ventilation.

The upper is made up of 58% textile and 42% synthetic materials, resulting in a well-balanced combination of structure and flexibility. The lining, which adds to the overall comfort, is made entirely of textile. The TPU heel counter and lateral stability elements improve overall support, ensuring stability during intensive play.

What sets these shoes apart is their unique design, which features rocket ship flames and wings, showcasing LaMelo Ball’s signature style in his inaugural shoe.

Regarding branding, the iconic Formstrip mark finds a place on the toe cap of the sneaker, whereas the heel boasts the bold MELO branding. The sock liner of the sneakers is painted in a thematic hue and is crafted from textiles.

The midsole is composed of synthetic material and comes with the signature MB.01 pattern. The incorporation of NITRO-injected foam technology into the midsole ensures a responsive and dynamic ride on the court.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via Puma)

The outsole is made of rubber and comes with a high-abrasion tread pattern. Moreover, the tread is combined with non-slip rubber compounds that deliver exceptional traction and have the iconic “RARE” marking on it.

The product story of the Lamelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Iridescent Men’s Basketball Shoes model on the brand’s website reads:

"Surpass the competition in LaMelo Ball’s galaxy-inspired MB.01. NITROFOAM™ launches you sky-high for show-stopping dunks while the abrasion-resistant tread keeps you grounded. The engineered mesh upper is seamless yet supportive, just like LaMelo’s game. Take flight in PUMA Hoops’ interstellar, must-have basketball shoe."

Celebrating the rising prominence of LaMelo Ball, the Puma MB.01 stands out as an exceptional shoe that marries athletic functionality with captivating design elements tailored for the basketball court. The collaboration between Puma and LaMelo commenced in 2021, marking the inception of their creative partnership.

The Puma MB.01, introduced as their inaugural collaborative sneaker, swiftly garnered acclaim among sneaker enthusiasts. The MB.01 model is a proud member of Puma Hoops, a sub-label known for its numerous footwear and apparel designs inspired by LaMelo's unique fashion sensibility and lifestyle.

These collaborative sneakers are a testament to innovation, combining advanced technologies with a visually striking design, making them a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast or a basketball fan.