Puma MB.01 Low “Green Gecko” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Puma MB.01 continues to maintain its value as a sought-after design, even though the team has progressed to the third signature model. The collaboration between Puma and NBA player LaMelo Ball has greatly influenced the basketball sneaker industry. Puma has consistently revisited this sneaker in different iterations. Now, the Puma MB.01 is once again returning in the "Green Gecko" colorway.

According to information from Sole Retriever, the Puma MB.01 Low Green Gecko sneakers will go on sale for retail on December 26, 2023. The signature shoes will be available for purchase through Puma as well as select retailers' websites and stores. The sneaker will be available for purchase at a price point of $115, coming only in men's sizes.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 " Green Gecko" sneakers are a nod to LaMelo's great style sense

Another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Puma)

The MB.01 Low Green Gecko maintains the design elements that contributed to the success of the original MB.01. The upper of the sneaker is made from a combination of materials, such as monomesh for enhanced breathability, TPU for increased durability, and ripstop for a lightweight experience.

Every part of the sneaker is painted in a vibrant volt green hue from the upper to the sole. The black accents create a striking contrast, prominently featured on branding elements such as the renowned Puma Formstrip and Melo's signature branding on the heel and tongue. The tongue boasts the “1 of 1” text, which reflects LaMelo’s motto.

Side look of the MB.01 Green Gecko sneakers (Image via Puma)

This low-top version of the Puma MB.01 shares one of its most iconic details. The embroidered phoenix wing near the collar elevates the shoe to a new level of sophistication while representing Ball's rise to basketball stardom.

The "X" midsole, which contains Puma's Nitro Foam cushioning, serves as the sneaker's foundation. The sneaker's top boasts the words "Not From Here," and the package depicts space imagery, creating a cosmic vibe.

Collaboration between Puma and LaMelo

The Puma MB.01 is an incredible shoe that pays tribute to the increasing fame of LaMelo Ball. The silhouette skillfully blends athletic engineering with compelling design features that are suited for the basketball court. Collaboration between Puma and LaMelo began in 2021, and the MB.01 was the collaborative sneaker offered by the duo.

Other elements of MB.01 Green Gecko shoes (Image via Puma)

The model quickly gained popularity among sneakerheads, and the team has since launched two successor lineups. The Puma MB.01 model belongs to the Puma Hoops sub-label, which comprises diversified shoe and apparel collections inspired by LaMelo's unique fashion sense and persona. The product story of LaMelo Ball's debut sneaker model on the shoe brand's website states:

“The MB.01 Lo Unisex Basketball Shoes are a signature testament to LaMelo Ball's unparalleled journey and distinctive style. Crafted to mirror his unique flair, these shoes with an engineered mesh upper ensure breathability, while the high-abrasion rubber provides exceptional traction essential for those game-changing moves.”

It continues as:

“If you've ever envisioned playing basketball in space, this is the shoe you'd wear. Radiating an otherworldly vibe, it stands apart, just like its muse, Melo, defining a new era of basketball aesthetics.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming release of the LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Green Gecko edition. For those interested in acquiring these shoes, it is recommended to stay updated through the official website and app of the label for timely sale notifications.