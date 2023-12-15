Puma x Dexter's Laboratory x LaMelo Ball collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Puma and its basketball sub-label 'Hoops,' is renewing its partnership with the beloved NBA player LaMelo Ball alongside Warner Bros' Cartoon Network classic series Dexter’s Laboratory. The terrific trio is collaborating to launch collection featuring the iconic MB.03 sneakers and apparel line.

Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball debuted his partnership with the German sportswear brand in 2021 and has since released three signature sneakers including MB.01, MB.02 and MB.03. Now, the player is further expanding his sneaker lineage with the launch of a collaborative makeover of MB.03 with Dexter's Laboratory.

Alongside MB.03, the collection will feature multiple apparel items including hoodies, jackets and pants. The collaborative collection can be availed via the e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on December 22. The collection will retail in the price range of $40-125.

More about upcoming Puma x Dexter's Laboratory x LaMelo Ball collection

The German sportswear label has continued to maintain a successful partnership with LaMelo Ball since the launch of MB.01 back in 2021.

The duo has continued to launch fan-favorite sneaker models alongside multiple collaborators like Rick and Morty, Nickelodeon and more. The press release introduces the upcoming MB.03 sneakers:

"This latest MB.03 drop takes 90s nostalgia to another level in this collab with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products’ Cartoon Network classic Dexter’s Laboratory.

"The MB.03 x Dexter’s Laboratory features extreme bold graphics and textured dayglo details inspired by everyone’s favorite boy genius."

The upcoming MB.03 sneaker makeover in collaboration with Dexter's Lab is inculcated with the iconic PUMA NITROFOAM tech.

The NITROFOAM technology adds power on the court and the game. The silhouette comes clad in a multi-colored vibrant makeover, which is done in a psychedelic print.

The bold and loud silhouette's upper comes constructed out of breathable mono-mesh material.

Other than that, the shoe comes engineered with a non-slip rubber compound for high traction and enhanced durability. The shoe's loud color scheme is strongly associated with the tone of the cartoon series, as it features dynamic swirls to evoke Dexter's experiments in episodes.

The shoe's loud color scheme is done in "Poison Pink-Fluro Orange Pes" hues, which is complemented by black and white patterns upon heels, liners, and tongues. The Puma site introduces the particular sneaker model as:

"LaMelo Ball combines with the famous cartoon Dexter’s Laboratory for this wild edition of his MB.03 basketball shoes.

"This MB.03 features all the signature tech in the previous versions, like the responsive, nitrogen-injected foam midsole and the grippy outsole for quick cuts up and down the court."

The sneaker model has a NITRO-infused midsole, which features an enclosed nitrogen-infused foam.

The enclosed foam is designed to boost the responsiveness and cushioning of the shoe, while still being light-weight. The silhouette's upper comes constructed out of engineered mesh material and TPU heel counters.

Branding details of both Dexter's Laboratory and LaMelo Ball are added on the shoe's panels. An 11-piece apparel collection will accompany the shoe. The collection features hoodies, shorts, graphic tees, 90's inspired dime jackets and pants.

The collection can be availed via the e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on December 22. The entire collection can be availed within the price range of $40-125.