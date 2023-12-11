Rick and Morty season 7: Finale episode release date, time, and more

Mort: Ragnarick was the ninth and latest episode of Rick and Morty season 7. Without one of its original creators on board, the show proves to naysayers that it's still strong. The episode was a humorous meta-commentary on mythology, religion, and related topics. Big Foot, Valhalla, and Marvel references prove that the show still has the quirky humor fans love and adore it for.

Rick and Morty is more popular than ever in its seventh season, but sadly, next week, the show will air its seventh season finale. This is all the information fans would want on Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10, such as the episode title, release date and time, and more.

Rick and Morty season 7 finale episode release date and time

Every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim, fans are graced with fresh-pipping hot episodes of Rick and Morty season 7. The newest season aired episodes every ten weeks, starting with the premiere of the season on October 15, and now there's only one episode left.

On December 17, Rick and Morty season 7 will come to an end with the finale titled Fear No Mort. The schedule of release, taking into consideration various time zones and regions, is shown below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 8 pm Central Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 10 pm Eastern Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 11 pm British Summer Time Monday, December 18, 2023 4 am Indian Standard Time Monday, December 18, 2023 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, December 18, 2023 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, December 18, 2023 4 pm Philippines Time Monday, December 18, 2023 12 pm

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 finale episode?

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 will premiere on Sunday, December 17, at 11 p.m. ET Eastern on Cartoon Network, as part of the Adult Swim late-night hours schedule of programming.

For fans with no cords on their TV, every day of the year, Adult Swim's website and app transmit live content from the Cartoon Network, which is known as an authorized simulcast. Regretfully, fans still need to provide their cable provider's credentials to log in.

On the other hand, the show is also available to stream on Hulu+ and other services that provide Adult Swim shows to fans worldwide. Rick and Morty's newest season is also available on Netflix. The adult cartoon series premieres new episodes on Netflix every week in a few different locations. Fans may check their Netflix accounts for further information.

Rick and Morty season 7 finale episode possible spoilers and plot

Fans of Rick and Morty's new adventures in season 7 are speculating about what may occur in the season finale as it approaches its last episode. With the anticipation at an all-time high, Adult Swim has even given viewers their first glimpse of the grand finale with a trailer for Episode 10.

The provided tease of Season 7 Episode 10 on IMDb reads:

“Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh."

Additionally, the teaser confirms that Rick and Morty will be traveling into the Twilight Zone in the season finale. It appears that the unidentified person in the teaser is a parody of Rod Sterling, the man behind the cult classic anthology series The Twilight Zone. Fans may anticipate an episode that is reminiscent of a gift shop of horrors but with a traditional Rick and Morty twist.

Adult Swim further heightens the anticipation for the finale with the following tease:

"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Compared to previous seasons, Rick and Morty's seventh season has been an entirely distinct adventure for fans. For the past several weeks, viewers have been able to watch every episode of the most recent season since it aired nonstop.

Although the season is nearing its conclusion, there is still plenty of time for fans to catch up if they haven't already. Fans may make use of Adult Swim's website as well as Hulu, Netflix, and other platforms to do so, as these platforms have the whole series for a binge-worthy experience.