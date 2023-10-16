Rick and Morty season 7 replaces Justin Roiland, new cast members revealed

Rick and Morty season 7 recently made a daring move by revealing the new voice actors who will now play Rick and Morty's famous roles. Fans have anxiously awaited this casting news as it replaces the original actor Justin Roiland, who was essential to the popularity of the program and was also one of the creators.

The puzzling question all fans had was who would take on the iconic role after Roiland's departure, and the season 7 debut on Sunday night on Adult Swim finally gave us the answers we were looking for.

The duo is now voiced by two different voice actors (Image via Adult Swim)

Ian Cardoni now voices the clever but quirky scientist Rick Sanchez, while Morty Smith, his gullible and uneasy grandson, is now voiced by Harry Belden. The creators and Adult Swim maintained secrecy about the castings till October 15, which is when season 7 of the show premiered.

Rick and Morty season 7 recasts iconic duo

Justin Roiland, the co-creator and original voice of Rick and Morty and other titular characters in the show, recently went through a difficult time, which led to the decision to recast the characters. Domestic abuse charges were brought against Roiland in January, but they were eventually dropped by the Orange County District Attorney's Office in March.

However, because of the harm to his image, he was fired from the show, which surprised a lot of viewers.

In September, reports that Roiland had engaged in s*xual activity with young women, some of whom were minors, appeared, adding to the pre-existing scandal. Through his lawyers, Roiland has vehemently refuted these allegations, but this development further contributed to the decision to recast the adored characters.

Roiland played the character Korvo in Hulu's Solar Opposites, an animated comedy in which he also had a prominent part. Dan Stevens has been named as his replacement for the character of Korvo in the show after he left.

The voice of Mr. Poopybutthole was also recast and this increases the prominence of Roiland's departure. (Image via Adult Swim)

Although Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, the new voice actors taking on the roles of Rick and Morty respectively, may not be household names, the show's devoted fan base will surely pay careful attention to how they perform in Rick and Morty season 7.

Cardoni has previously provided his voice for promotions for programs like Resident Alien and WrestleMania, demonstrating his adaptability in the voice-acting industry. Belden has also been in episodes of well-known TV shows including Chicago Med and Proven Innocent, giving fans a preview of his acting abilities.

The Rick and Morty season 7 credits now only include the Rick and Morty logo, signaling a dramatic change in the show's artistic trajectory from the customary "Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon" credit fans were used to seeing after the series theme song.

Despite these modifications, Rick and Morty is still a widely regarded show. Rick and Morty Season 7 is expected to include 10 brand-new episodes filled with the show's signature comedy and sci-fi escapades.

On October 15, Rick and Morty season 7 debuted on Adult Swim, giving fans a new take on the series' enduring characters and ushering in a brand-new era. As viewers excitedly welcome the changes, the introduction of the new voice actors signals a pivotal moment for the program.

Going forward, Rick and Morty season 7 is expected to be just as surprising and innovative as everything that it explores. Adult Swim releases brand-new episodes every Sunday.