Brock Lesnar to retire at WrestleMania 40 after losing to record-breaking WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has proved his worth as a legend during his career spanning over two decades. Could he retire after a loss at WWE WrestleMania 40?

At SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar lost clean to Cody Rhodes, after which he shook the babyface star's hand and put him over. Many called it a "passing of the torch" moment. Fans even speculated about The Beast's retirement after the character-breaking moment. Something similar may happen very soon, with even higher stakes.

One of the staples of the current WWE product is Gunther, who has solidified his legacy by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Fans have anticipated a match between him and The Conqueror for a while now, and WrestleMania 40 may be the ideal stage for the confrontation.

Expand Tweet

While nothing is confirmed, the encounter could realistically happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All. To raise the stakes of the duel, Brock Lesnar could even put his career on the line for a chance to hold a championship he hasn't yet carried. It will be a must-see sight if The Ring General goes on to retire The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther wants to face Brock Lesnar in a never-before-seen battle

Fans aren't the only ones who want to see the two titans collide at some point. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther stated he wants to face Brock Lesnar.

He stated The Conqueror is someone he has always looked up to, and his inspiration may become his biggest obstacle if the stars align.

"I said that before. I think he [Lesnar] is definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course." [4:05 – 4:27]

Both stars are two of the most dominant professional wrestlers to ever step into WWE, and a battle between the two will be unlike any other match. The match will also add significant prestige to the Intercontinental Championship if it is on the line at WrestleMania 40.

Another big-time name wants to face The Ring General, and you'll be thrilled to know who that is right here.