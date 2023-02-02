Returning WWE Superstar calls out Gunther for dream match anywhere in the world

Two of the hottest topics in WWE currently are the amazing Royal Rumble performance from Gunther and the return of Cody Rhodes at the same event.

The American Nightmare thrilled his fans by making an incredibly successful comeback to the ring at Royal Rumble 2023. He outlasted 29 other competitors, including The Ring General, to earn a shot at Roman Reigns's Undisputed World Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, where he opened up about several topics like his recovery, his victory at Royal Rumble, and his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022. He also talked about one specific person he wants to face down the road.

The former AEW star had an answer ready when asked about a superstar he wants to battle in the future. After a brief, hard-hitting encounter during the Royal Rumble match, Cody said he is ready to have a dream match with Gunther anywhere in the world, including Europe.

"If you're ever going to ask me about who or people I'd like to get in there and mix it up with, and this is a more crazy thought... At one point there's another match with Gunther and I, and I'd love to do that anywhere in the world, including in Europe," said Cody Rhodes.

Both Gunther and Rhodes have been two of the most valuable assets to the company and will continue to be so in the future. It is safe to say that fans will surely get to see these stars collide very soon.

Just like Cody Rhodes, Gunther has been a dominant force in WWE

The Ring General made a monumental impact after becoming a full-time member of the main roster in 2022.

He won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating then-champion Ricochet back in June 2022. He has been an unstoppable force ever since. He had a brief rivalry with Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura before moving on to become his next major rival in WWE.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 GUNTHER since his WWE debut.



-Longest reigning NXT UK Champion 870 days

- Unbeaten on the main roster and IC Champion

- Match of the year with Sheamus at Clash of the Castle

- Broke the Royal Rumble record for time spent in the match 71 minutes GUNTHER since his WWE debut.-Longest reigning NXT UK Champion 870 days- Unbeaten on the main roster and IC Champion- Match of the year with Sheamus at Clash of the Castle - Broke the Royal Rumble record for time spent in the match 71 minutes https://t.co/t7LeQGR2IR

Sheamus was arguably the greatest threat to Gunther's title reign. The two went on to have a trilogy of matches, one of which was rewarded with five stars by Dave Meltzer. The Ring General also defeated Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman to cement his name as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of the era.

He entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at #1 and became one of the last two Superstars remaining in the match. He was unfortunately eliminated by winner Cody Rhodes.

Would you like to see The Ring General face Cody Rhodes in WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

