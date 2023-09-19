Rick and Morty season 7 opener showcases Jerry's unexpected glow-up 

Rick and Morty season 7 opening credits revealed an energized Jerry, who was shown in one of the frames of the teaser. For quite some time, Morty’s father’s situation had been worrisome and fans were hoping for some positive change in the plotline for Jerry. The scene in the teaser seems to hint at some twist coming up for this character, as Jerry is seen in an iconic Jean-Claude Van Damme pose.

Rick and Morty season 7, which is set to premiere in mid-October, promises the titular characters on the run, as usual. The opener seemed to hint at a zombie invasion as well. A pleasant twist was also revealed in the form of Jerry getting an unexpected glowup as both he and his wife Beth seem to be in excellent physical condition.

The quirks, however, don’t end with zombies and Jerry. Beth and Summer releasing the promo for Rick and Morty season 7, Summer pressing Rick over her head and the lead duo sledding on their tongues, leave a lot to the imagination.

Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers for the upcoming season.

Jerry summons his inner Jean-Claude Van Damme in Rick and Morty season 7

Expand Tweet

One of the scenes in the opening credits of Rick and Morty season 7 shows Jerry in a new light. The character, who seemed to be having a disappointing run across the past seasons now looks like he has garnered new energy. In the scene, Jerry is seen in a candle-lit room doing a split between two chairs in the well-known pose of actor Van Damme.

The scene has raised the hopes of fans who were eager for Jerry to get a job and do something positive in his life. Jerry’s ripped muscular body and iconic stance point at something more than just an office job for the unemployed. He may have found an inner calling that seems to add to his glow.

What else is happening in Rick and Morty season 7?

Expand Tweet

Beth and Summer look like they want to be home with food poisoning in the promo of Rick and Morty season 7. Beth also hopes that Jerry will get a job. On the other hand, the teaser shows zombies, and the duo, Morty and Rick, sledding on their own tongues dropping out of their enlarged heads.

Season 6 hinted at “weird Rick” and Rick Prime and Gearhead are also expected to show up in the new season. Beth and Space Beth are expected to turn up as well.

Summer picking up Rick overhead and doing a shoulder press hints at her inclusion in the adventures with the lead duo.

The show has also released the titles for all ten episodes for Rick and Morty season 7, along with the tentative dates for the episodes.

October 15 – How Poopy Got His Poop Back October 22 – The Jerrick Trap October 29 – Air Force Wong November 5 – That’s Amorte November 12 – Unmortricken November 19 – Rickfending Your Mort November 26 – Wet Kuat Amortican Summer December 3 – Rise of The Numbericons: The Movie December 10 – Mort: Ragnarick December 17 – Fear No Mort

While Adult Swim is tight-lipped on which voice artist is replacing Justin Roiland following the latter's exit after being charged with domestic violence earlier this year, there is a lot of anticipation about how the new show will turn out with Dan Harmon taking the lead.

In the meanwhile, fans can revisit the previous shows as they wait to catch up on Rick and Morty season 7, premiering on October 15, 2023, on Adult Swim and Max.