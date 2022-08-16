Jean-Claude Van Damme Diet and Workout Routine

Jean-Claude Van Damme has been one of the most popular Belgian actors, filmmakers, and martial artists who got his break by playing the leading character in the movie Bloodsport. He is also known as “The Muscles from Brussels” and “JCVD”. After his big break, Damme played an important role in several popular action movies such as Kickboxer, Universal Soldier, Maximum Risk, Death Warrant, and more.

Damme was enrolled in martial arts from a very young age and had quite a successful career in karate before entering the acting business. Even at the age of 61, this beloved martial arts icon looks as fit as ever. So, let's look at the diet and workout routine of Jean-Claude Van Damme that helped him have a successful career in both acting and karate.

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Workout Routine

Jean-Claude Van Damme has an exceptional physique and, despite the occasional indulgences, works really hard to stay in shape. He works out six days a week, with the seventh being a rest day for proper recovery of the muscles. Jean started at an early age, which provided him with a certain advantage over the others.

Jean-Claude Van Damme likes flexible training, which helps him keep the muscles elastic. He trains all the muscles in the body relentlessly throughout the week to maintain his physique. Some of the most prominent exercises in Damme's workout routine are machine crunches, dumbbell shrugs, lateral raises, bent-over twists, straight leg deadlifts, hack squats, leg curls, barbell rows, dumbbell flyes, pullovers, and more.

The beloved martial artist's workout routine focuses on the chest, back, thighs, calves, abdominals, biceps, triceps, shoulders, calves, shoulders, and forearms. Furthermore, Jean-Claude was also involved in a variety of training sessions that included kickboxing and karate. This enabled him to play roles in action movies effortlessly as well as maintaining his physique.

Although the star accepts that adjusting to the aging body can be slightly difficult, he has been able to maintain his physique more or less. Jean-Claude Van Damme proudly agrees that he can still do his signature move, split, flawlessly.

Jean-Claude advises that being consistent with your workout is very important so that your body can adapt to internal growth.

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Diet

Van Damme's usual diet routine is not so different from when he is preparing for a role. The change is generally focused on the amount of food that he consumes. Damme prefers to eat small portions of six to eight meals throughout the day. This helps in positively changing the metabolism and retention of smaller amount of fat in the body.

Jean prefers consuming a variety of foods in his diet rather than focusing on any single kind. His diet includes a variety of vegetables, fruits, pulses, nuts, etc. He states that most diseases in the body start with the gut, which is why it is important to maintain gut health. Vegetables are nutritious and extremely good for gut health. Damme also believes that one should eat vegetables in a proper manner; for instance, apples and peaches should be eaten without the skins. He is not a big fan of any kind of meat and prefers it about once a month.

Jean-Claude considers Omega to be an important dietary supplement. You do not necessarily need to eat fish for omega; you can also consume it via a variety of vegetables, fruits, and fish oil.

Jean particularly likes to eat hummus, salads, pasta, and vegetables. He occasionally indulges in treats like oatmeal cookies. Jean-Claude Van Damme believes that with a proper diet routine, one can have chocolate and French fries every now and then.

According to Jean-Claude, to stay healthy and in shape, it is important to listen to your body to understand what it needs. However, it doesn't mean filling your body with junk and sugary foods.

Bottom Line

Jean-Claude Van Damme remains consistent with his workout and diet routine to maintain his physique and stay fit. He works out five days a week with a flexible training method involving martial arts and kickboxing along with gym workouts.

Preparing for the different characters in the movie has helped him with a better understanding of the nutrition required for the body. Jean-Claude advises beginners that the only cure for sore muscles is to train them effectively over the next few days.

Edited by Ashish Yadav