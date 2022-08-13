6 Best Arm Exercises for Men

Arm exercises should be inclusive of all major and minor muscles to avoid imbalance and injury. Rather than solely doing exercises that focus on the biceps and triceps, you should also incorporate exercises that effectively target the forearms, deltoids, and lats.

Besides making your arm exercise routine inclusive, you should also focus on doing a number of sets and reps effectively, which works on your muscles rather than just fatiguing your body.

This article has curated a list of the best arm exercises that men can include in their workout routine. These exercises will effectively target all the muscles in your arms, including the biceps, triceps, deltoids, lats, and forearms.

Arm Exercises That Will Give You the Gains You Want

1. Concentration Curl

Concentration curls are one of the best isolated arm exercises that men can include in their workout routine. The simplistic nature of the exercise is rather convenient and provides a plethora of benefits.

The main muscles that are targeted by this exercise are the biceps and forearms. Concentration curls lead to targeted muscular activation involving the biceps and provide maximum benefits.

Concentration curls are also amongst the core exercises for the training split of professional bodybuilders. It promotes muscular hypertrophy, which leads to the increased size of the muscles along with the shredded appearance of the arms.

2. Diamond Push-Up

Diamond Push-Ups effectively target your triceps along with your chest, core, and shoulders. This exercise benefits the lower and upper body, alongside activating several muscle groups in the shoulders, legs, and chest.

Diamond push-ups are versatile bodyweight exercises that help in the preparation of more advanced exercises such as pull-ups and bench presses. This exercise also helps in building core stability and enhancing the balance of the body for functional movements.

3. Reverse Curl

Reverse curls are a great arm exercise that activate the muscles of the forearms and biceps. The variation of the standard biceps curl will provide numerous advantages and can therefore be easily included in the weight training program.

Regularly performing the reverse curls will help in building bigger biceps and enhance the grip strength of the hands. This will allow for better performance during advanced upper body exercises such as pull-ups and deadlifts.

There are different modifications of the reverse curls using a variety of equipment such as an EZ-bar, barbell, and dumbbell, which can be included in your workout session to avoid monotony.

4. Triceps Dip

Triceps dips are amongst the more advanced arm exercises that men can include in their workout regime. They effectively target muscles such as the triceps, core, and pectoral. This exercise will significantly help in enhancing the push movement and improving sports performance.

Triceps dips help in building muscles, which boosts metabolism and provides for effective weight management.

Triceps dips will also help to strengthen the core muscles, which will build the overall stability of the body. Regularly performing this exercise will make you more resilient along with reducing the risk associated with injuries.

5. Biceps Curl

Biceps curls are one of the most basic and efficient arm exercises that work the muscles of your upper and lower arms. Regularly performing the biceps curl will also build significant strength in the arms, which is good for everyday movement.

There are various modifications to the biceps curl that uniquely target the muscles of your arms. These include alternating bicep curls, hammer curls, resistance band exercises, cable curls, and more.

6. Overhead Press

The overhead press helps in significantly developing the strength of the upper body and lockout power. It enhances the technique of the bench press with the movements of muscles such as your chest, triceps, and deltoids.

The aforementioned arm exercises can be easily included by men in their workout routine. Besides targeting the arm muscles effectively, these arm exercises will also provide better upper body strength, improved power output, bigger muscles in the upper body, enhanced functional movement, and more.

