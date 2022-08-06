5 Best Cable Exercises and Workouts for Big Triceps

Big triceps mean big arms, with triceps make up about two-thirds of your upper arms. As triceps comprise the greatest portion of your arms, don’t think that solely including bicep exercises in a workout routine will train your arms effectively.

Strong arms are crucial for most upper body movements that are done everyday. Triceps exercises not only help tone your arms but also help in strengthening the muscles.

Strong and big triceps also entail several benefits, such as building shoulder stability, increasing range of motion, maintaining the health of the joints, doing heavier lifts such as shoulder presses and boosting overall arm strength.

You don't require barbells or dumbbells to build strong, big triceps. Including cable exercises in your workout regime can help you make quite a lot of progress for big triceps.

Cable Exercises for Big Triceps

Here are five of the best cable exercises you can include in your workout routine for big triceps:

1) Triceps Pushdown

Triceps pushdowns are one of the staples and effective cable exercises you can do for big triceps. This exercise provides uniform resistance through the entire movement of the exercise and primarily targets the triceps along with forearms and deltoids.

How to do it?

Start off by facing the machine with a short bar that's attached to a high-pulley cable. Keep your feet apart about your shoulder distance, and slightly bend your knees. Clutch the bar with both hands in a manner where your palm is facing the floor.

Hold the bar to your chest level with your elbows bent and properly tucked towards your body. Straighten your hands, and bring the bar towards the floor till your arms are fully extended. Stay in this position for a couple of seconds before slowly returning to the starting position.

2) Cable High Pulley Overhead Extension

This is an efficient cable exercise that can help build and strengthen the triceps muscle. Cable high pulley overhead extensions are a good exercise to target the triceps muscles and give them a larger appearance.

How to do it?

Stick a rope to the cable stack as high as you can, and assume a position with your back to the machine. With one foot forward, grasp the rope overhead in a neutral grip, and lean your upper body forward by hinging down at the hips.

With flexed triceps and extended elbows, bring the rope downwards such that your elbows are properly locked out. Slowly, lower the role back to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Rope Triceps Extension

This exercise is one of the variations of cable triceps extensions that can help you get big triceps by building muscle mass. This exercise also enhances the health of the elbow joints. Rope triceps extensions also help in other pressing movements, such as shoulder and bench press variations.

How to do it?

Start off by facing the high pulley machine with the rope attachment and your feet apart at shoulder distance. Clutch the ends of the rope with both hands while keeping your elbows by the side of your waist.

With a stationary body, bring the rope completely lower by straightening your arms to your sides. Hold the position for a moment before bringing the rope back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Cable Overhead Triceps Extension

It's also a dynamic cable exercise for big triceps, as it focuses on muscle gain and building strength in the arms.

How to do it?

Stick the rope to the bottom pulley of the cable machine, and stand with your back facing the machine. Grasp the rope with both your palms in a neutral grip, and extend your hands so that they are directly overhead.

Keep your elbows tucked to the side with your head, and position your arms so that they're perpendicular to the ground. With controlled movement, lower the rope at the back of your head, and pause for a moment when your triceps are fully stretched. Bring the rope back to its original position. Repeat.

5) Cable Triceps Kickback

Cable triceps kickbacks are one of the most powerful cable exercises for strong and big triceps. They're an isolation exercise that enable you to build strength in your triceps muscle.

How to do it?

Adjust the single grip rope on the cable pulley system at the lowest notch. Grasp the rope with one hand while keeping your back straight and your knees and elbows bent. Make sure your upper arm is positioned parallel to the ground.

Extend your elbows backwards such that your hand is completely extended and straight. Flex your triceps before returning to the starting position. Swap hands, and repeat the movement.

